’Manifest’ Canceled: Netflix Says ‘No’ To Saving Axed Show From NBC

"Manifest" is officially canceled.

In the past week, there has speculation that Netflix will save the series after it was canceled by NBC after three seasons.

According to Deadline, Netflix doesn't want to order a fourth season of the hit NBC series.

The streaming giant, which has released the first two seasons of the drama on the platform, was considered the best option for "Manifest."

Now, Warner Bros. TV has finished its efforts to find a new home for "Manifest."

Additionally, other outlets have also been involved in navigating some digital rights and cast options that have reportedly expired.

Fans of the show had expected and highly wished that Netflix would pick up the series after topping Netflix's US rankings for more than a week.

Even before they decided not to order another season, "Manifest" show creator Jeff Rake was still hopeful earlier.

He tweeted, "No news is good news as far as I'm concerned. Keep watching. Keep pushing. Keep the faith. Endless gratitude."

"Manifest" season three marks a premature ending with still so many unanswered questions and unresolved cliffhangers. The show was conceived hoping to be a six-season original season.

After NBC's decision to cancel "Manifest," Rake and the cast had also shown their support for fans with the #SaveManifest campaign.

During that time, it is said to be that the revival of shows on Netflix is rare, but it had proved to work in some cases, such as "Lucifer," when it immediately became a hit after becoming an original series.

Other fan favorites have also revived on Netflix, such as "Fuller House, "Gilmore Girls," and "Arrested Development."

On Twitter, fans of the show shared their devastation.

"me being sad about manifest and wanting closure so this is a thread of questions i want answered about what would've happened with manifest :(. "

What Is 'Manifest' About?

"Manifest" first aired in 2018 and has a supernatural drama genre.

It focuses on the passengers of Flight 828 who suddenly reappeared after being presumed dead for more than five years.

Despite the overwhelming shock for their grieving family and friends, it's as if no time has passed for those on board the plane, routed from Jamaica to New York.

What's even more mysterious is that the passengers experienced voices and visions of events that are about to happen following the flight.

"Manifest" cast members include Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Luna Blaise, J.R. Ramirez, Jack Messina, Matt Long, and Parveen Kaur.



