Def Jan Shouldered DMX Whopping Funeral Expenses, Reports of Kids Wanting To Control Estate Publicized

DMX was well-loved by his recording label, Def Jam Recordings.

For the last 30 years, the late rapper released several successful songs with the label, and now, it seemed like they are returning the favor.

In DMX's funeral, TMZreported that Def Jam paid $35,228.13 to Brooks Memorial Home Inc. in Yonkers, New York. The money was sent directly to Earl Simmons', DMX's real name, family. The receipt was dated May 5.

In documents obtained by the outlet, the costs included transfer of his remains to the funeral home, embalming, and many more. The hearse and flowers were also paid for by Def Jam.

The casket, which was said to be customized, was priced at $7,450. Friends and family delivered powerful speeches for Simmons.

However, it is unknown if the monster truck that carried DMX's casket to the Barclays Center for his celebration of life was also paid by the label.

The hip-hop icon passed away on Apr. 9 after suffering a heart attackfollowing a drug overdose.

DMX Net Worth

DMX was considered to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. However, he died, leaving his family with a lot of debt.

At the time of his death, DMX had a net worth close to negative $1 million.

DMX Estate Administrator Petitions

News of DMX's funeral expenses came after it was reported that his family filed a petition to control his estate.

However, according to Page Six, his family members are still hoping to get some money from his estate, even filing to be the administrators.

The outlet reported that the "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" hitmaker's fiancée Desiree Lindstrom, wanted to be an administrator and added that she should be considered the rapper's "common-law wife."

But Judge Helen Blackwood denied the petition.

DMX's first posthumous album is titled "Exodus" and was released on May 28 via Def Jam. It immediately sold over 32,000 copies and even secured a spot on the Billboard 200.

Despite selling more than 75 million copies of his past albums globally, DMX's estate is only valued at $50,000, per the New York Daily News.

Not only was Lindstrom hoping to be the administrator of her late partner's estate, but also DMX's kids were looking forward to becoming one.

Three of his adult children, Xavier, 28, Tacoma, 21, and Sean, 19, whose mom is Tashera Simmons, petitioned to take over the estate and his two daughters from other relationships the rapper had during their marriage.

However, the family is about to encounter an even bigger problem because there is reportedly no will from Earl Simmons.

A source revealed to the outlet, "This is a difficult situation because there are a number of people vying to be named administrators."

DMX has a total of 14 legally recognized children, but only kids at the age of 18 and above could be appointed as administrators.

Despite having a negative net worth, DMX is still earning after his death through music royalties and many more.

A court hearing has been set for Jul. 15.

