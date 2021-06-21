NFL Star Frank Clark Arrested After Submachine Gun Found in His Vehicle [Details]

NFL football star Frank Clark of the team "Kansas City Chiefs" was recently arrested in Los Angeles, California.

According to The Miami Herald, the defensive end was pulled over by authorities for a routine traffic stop on Sunday.

Following this is an inspection of his SUV where police found a duffle bag with a submachine gun sticking out.

Per TMZ, The football player was arrested and charged with felony illegal possession of a firearm.

Clark spent a few hours behind bars before being released on Monday afternoon. He's currently on a $35,000 bond.

Following this, a source defended the football player saying the firearm found in his vehicle belongs to a guard who's a part of his security team.

Attorney Alex Spiro is the lawyer handling his case, but he has not entertained any media outlets for interviews.

NFL's statement

Following the recent incident, the National Football League issued a statement saying, "We are aware of the matter which will be reviewed under the NFL's personal conduct policy," spokesperson Brian McCarthy stated.

Not the first time Clark faced controversy

In 2014, a Michigan college team removed the football star from their lineup after being charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and assault because of an alleged incident involving his pregnant girlfriend. They ended up getting married together.

This is not his only issue during college; in 2012, he pleaded guilty to felony second-degree invasion after stealing a laptop from a campus dorm room.

He was also under investigation by Kansas City police after two allegations involving a reported battery in his home. It was reported that he lost custody of his kid following the issue.

More recently, the former Seahawks player received backlash from the internet in 2017 after allegedly targeting a female writer online.

Sportswriter Natalie Weiner of the Bleacher Report had written an article back in 2014 about his domestic violence case.

The writer took to Twitter to vent her frustration "frank clark, seahawk, just tweeted he had a job for me cleaning his fishtank and that i would lose my job," she wrote.

Weiner also posted a screenshot of Clark's tweet that reads, "People like you don't have long careers in your field. I have a job for you cleaning my fish tank when that lil job is ova @natalieweiner."

The NFL star has not publicly addressed his recent arrest after being released.

