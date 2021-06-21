T-Pain Goes Through Depression After THIS Hurtful Statement From Usher, Reveals Netflix New Docuseries

T-Pain trended on Twitter after a clip from Netflix's "This is Pop" series went viral claiming the rapper got depressed after Usher's offensive statement.

According to Insider, Auto-tune made T-Pain a hitmaker. However, due to one word from his old friend Usher made him go through his dark times for four years.

"Usher was my friend. I really respect Usher. And he (Usher) said, 'I'm gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f‑‑‑ed up music.'"

Entertainment Weekly released a short clip from the series by the rapper on Monday. The video started by saying that it is a story between him and Usher on an airplane.

T-Pain said that he chuckled when Usher told him that but then realized the singer was serious.

"He was like, 'Yeah man you really f‑‑‑ed up music for real singers,'" The "Bartender" singer said.

"I was like, 'What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune.' He was like, 'Yeah, you f‑‑‑ed it up.' I'm like, 'But I used it, I didn't tell everybody else to start using it.'"

The 35-Year-old rapper continues, "That is the very moment, and I don't even think I realized this for a long time, but that's the very moment that started a four-year depression for me."

Fans In Defense For T-Pain On Twitter After Usher's Hurtful Statement

T-Pain uses pitch correction, which, when used to the extreme, delivers very distinct vocal sounds.

With the help of this style, the top recording artist and producer overnight made hits with Flo Rida's "Low" and Kanye West's "Good Life."

Yet, the concept also led to a slew of other artists using the style. With T-Pain being the face of the said style, the backlash of pitch editing was swift and even led to the 2009 Jay-Z diss track "D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)."

After news outlets revealed the clip before its release, fans made it to Twitter and shared their support for the rapper.

Netflix's New Docuseries "This Is Pop" Starring T-Pain Releases June 22

"This Is Pop" is a docuseries with eight episodes exploring untold stories from some of the most significant moments in pop music history.

In addition to T-Pain, the show features interviews with ABBA'S Benny Andersson, Shania Twain, Brandi Carlile, Chuck D, Babyface, Orville Peck, Hozier, Backstreet Boys, Blur, and many more.

