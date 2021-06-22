Lilibet Diana Expected To Have A Major Role in the Palace - Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allow it?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their child Lilibet Diana early this month.

But the new Sussex child is said to have a powerful role when it comes to her parents' and relatives' relationship.

According to royal author Katie Nicholl, Lilibet Diana could become a "rift healer" between Prince Harry and Meghan and the rest of the British royal family.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "I think everybody's hope is that this little baby is going to be a rift healer. This family division has really gone on for a long time now."

Nicholl also added how it had been more than a year since Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, and the rest of the royal family haven't seen Archie, the Sussexes' firstborn, in the flesh.

With the arrival of Lilibet Diana, the expert believes that their rift could be healed, especially Prince Harry and Prince William's "really quite deep problems," and of course, the Duke of Sussex's accusations towards his dad.

"I think it is everybody's hope that this little baby will be a peace offering in many ways. And that she will help bring this divided family back together."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in 2020 that they were stepping back from their senior royal roles to live a peaceful life in the US.

Almost a year after being on the other side of the globe, the couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview, accusing the British royal family of racism, among many others.

Though they are not considered royals anymore, Queen Elizabeth II has not taken their royal titles back.

The British royal family has also been silent, not airing even more dirty laundry for the public to talk about.

However, despite everything going on, Queen Elizabeth II has negative feelings toward Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In fact, she is said to be "very upset" by their exit.

According to Phil Dampier, the Monarch has done a lot of things to help her grandson and his wife, but in private, "She's devastated by what's happened."

Her Majesty also reportedly had high hopes for the couple as she knew they would be a great addition to the front line.

With the accusations against her family made public, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly has had enough of the Sussexes' "mistruths."

Kate Mansey told the Daily Mail, "They are not going to stand for 'mistruths' - as I was told - being represented in the global media."

