Avril Lavigne Tiktok Account Fake? First Post Confuses Followers

Great news for the early 2000s pop-rock fans! Avril Lavigne just made her TikTok debut with American skateboarding legend Tony Hawk with the background song "Sk8r Boi."

Lavigne can be seen sporting her teenage punk rocker look complete with black nail polish. The two were hanging out in a green skateboard park.

The now-viral video had 2.6 million videos at the time of this writing and has been shared all over social media. (Watch the video below)

Fans react

Following this, the video received thousands of comments pointing out the singer's "ageless beauty."

"YOU STILL LOOK LIKE THE SAME, MY AVRIL MY CHILDHOOD," one fan commented with a teary-eyed emoji.

"SHE LOOKS THE SAME, WHAT" another fan commented.

"You have not aged one bit, how?" one wrote.

Even though Lavigne received countless praise for her appearance, other fans also chimed in and hilariously joked about the singer's "death."

"wait, you're alive?" one wrote.

Avril Lavigne had a “body double” when she was alive who went out and did the public/paparazzi stuff for her bc she hated it. And then in 2003 her grandpa died and it’s believed she became so depressed she committed suicide but they just let her body double Melissa take over her — ken🦋🌞 (@Rosaaaa05) June 21, 2021

Is Avril Lavigne still alive?

This may confuse new fans as they have no idea regarding the conspiracy theory circulated around the internet years back.

Many alleged that the Canadian rocker died in 2003 and was replaced by a woman named Melissa.

According to The Guardian, the theory came from a Brazilian fan page. Fans think that the real Lavigne struggled with fame and has been using Melissa as a body double, she allegedly died after this, and the woman replaced her full-time.

They noticed a big difference with the singer's facial features following the viral theory and how she dressed in red carpets.

Avril Lavigne speaks out

In 2019, Lavigne hilariously addressed the ongoing rumors and expressed her sentiments when she appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

The singer said it was a "dumb internet rumor," and she was "flabbergasted" with the situation.

"It's so dumb. And I look the exact same. On one hand, everyone is like, 'Oh my god, you look the same,' and on the other hand people are like 'Oh my god, she died'." the "Complicated" hitmaker stated. (via The Independent)

