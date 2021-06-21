Lorde Shares Why Her Merchandise Prices Higher Than Usual + Full Details of New Album and Tour Dates

It has been another day for Lorde fans to celebrate as the singer releases a new line of merch and album, along with tour dates announced on Monday, June 21.

Days after "Royals" pop star dropped her sun-soaked summer anthem, HuffPost reported that she also mentioned the arrival of her third album of the same name, coming August 20.

According to Variety, the album will come out at retail in what the singer describes as eco-friendly, deluxe CD-style packaging, albeit with a download code and no CD within.

The announcement that came from Lorde says it is "to honor the natural world."

The album will release it in "a first-of-its kind, discless format. An eco-conscious Music Box will be available for purchase as an alternative to a CD" for retail.

The merch will also come with extra printed content and a high-quality download with exclusive two bonus tracks.

Other than the album, Lorde also further explained on her website that the prices for the garments available for pre-order are a little higher than usual.

And this is because of a partnership with Everybody.World. The site describes the supplier as "Ethically-Minded and Environmentally Responsible."

They also added that the said company "repurposes waste products" as the products will be made "better for the planet."

Lorde On Her New Album Including 12 Tracks For "Solar Power"

A 12-track song list was released for "Solar Power," the title track of which came out to preview the album 11 days ago.

Along with "Solar Power," the list also includes tracks such as "The Path," "California," "Stoned in the Nail Salon," "Fallen Fruit," "The Man with An Axe," and many more.

The song "Oceanic Feeling" is also included as one of the song titles in the album.

This song confirms that the singer is in a very summery and not-so-black-clad mode on her first album since 2017's "Melodrama," written along with producer Jack Antonoff back on board for the follow-up.

Lorde Releases 'The Solar Power Tour' Poster After New Album Announcement

Added on her website, the New Zealander singer will be touring behind the album in the spring, with more than 40 dates in line.

The singer will start her tour in her homeland, then will move to Australia after six performances.

After it, the artist will proceed in North America, starting at Nashville's Opry House on April 3, 2022, and wrapping up at the Santa Barbara Bowl on May 7.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 am local time on June 25 for the tour.

