Prince William Shockingly Hints Prince Harry is Treated Differently By A-Listers

These days, it seems like Prince Harry is one of the most sought-after celebrities in the world.

After stepping back as a senior member of the British royal family, the Duke of Sussex finally made a name for himself outside of the monarchy.

Before, he was only known as the spare.

The royal family has always been keen to produce a spare to the heir to the throne so that if anything happens to the elder sibling, there's a spare to continue the legacy of the monarchy.

Prince William was always the front and center and was always the most talked-about and highly respected.

He may be the future king and is known to be a celebrity in the UK, but the Duke of Cambridge didn't get the same treatment outside of Britain.

In fact, the dad-of-three claimed there were so many A-listers who didn't want to work with him previously.

Prince William Initially Shunned By A-List Celebrities

Prince William confessed that when he, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton ventured into mental health campaigns years ago, not many famous faces wanted to work with him for their Heads Together campaign. At the time, he tried to put together a documentary focusing on mental health as well.

Speaking about the launch, Prince William revealed that it was challenging getting big names on the board.

The 39-year-old royal explained, "What was very interesting from when we set up the campaign was that not one celebrity wanted to join us."

"Not one person wanted to be involved in the mental health campaign, Heads Together."

"We went out to a lot of people and nobody, before we started, was interested in being part of Heads Together, because it was about mental health."

Prince William added that once the initiative was in full swing, he, the Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke of Sussex placed their "necks on the line," and then "very brave" celebrities and "normal people" later came forward.

But the same can't be said to Prince Harry, as he was able to efficiently work with A-list Hollywood stars for the documentary he recently released with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV titled "The Me You Can't See."

In the documentary, he featured Lady Gaga, basketball star Langston Galloway, celebrity chef Rashad Armstead, and Oscar-nominated star Glenn Close. All these stars talked about their struggles and revealed how poor their mental health beings are.

The Duke of Sussex easily invited his famous pals to join in on the documentary. He didn't get the same treatment his older brother got when he first wanted to make his documentary.

Not only that, but the dad-of-two is also close friends with other celebrities such as George Clooney, Adele, David Beckham, David Foster, and many more.

But still, both Prince Harry and Prince William prioritized mental health in recent years.



