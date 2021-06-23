Sharon Stone Subtly Disses Meryl Streep's Iconography During Interview Saying Others Are “Equally Talented”

Due to a viral tweet, the spotlight is misdirected towards Sharon Stone's month-old interview where she was asked about her experience working with Streep.

According to sources, the actress was not pleased with how the interviewer formulated the question.

However, she continued to rant about Hollywood placing Meryl on a pedestal.

"I think Meryl is a wonderful woman and actress. But in my opinion, quite frankly, there are other actresses equally as talented as Meryl Streep. The whole Mery Streep iconography is part of what Hollywood does to women," Stone said.

The actress went further and named dropped the individuals she considers to be on the same level as Streep.

The actresses mentioned include Viola Davis, Emma Thompson, Judy Davis, Olivia Colman, and Kate Winslet.

Sharon Stone Claims That Mery Streep Will Agree That She is a "Better Villain"

The two acting professionals worked together for Netflix's 'The Laundromat.'

However, Stone has a few words about Meryl's acting skills.

In the same interview where she named actresses who can compete with Meryl Streep's acting, the 'Basic Instinct' star also claimed that she's the "better villain" between the two of them.

"I'm a much better villain than Meryl and I'm sure she'd say so. Meryl was not gonna good in "Basic Instinct" or in 'Casino.' I would be better. And I know it. And she knows it," Stone answers.

Daily Mail reports that the 'Casino' actress claimed after interviewer Johanna Schneller referenced a line from the actress' memoir "The Beauty of Living Twice."

In the memoir, it mentions how Hollywood forces women to compete for roles.

Twitter Netizens Express Their Opinion of Sharon Stone's Controversial Statement About Meryl Streep

The trending post on Twitter contained a screenshot of Sharon Stone's interview, which had netizens quote-tweeting the original post with their thoughts.

The picture was captioned, "sharon stone out there ending her own career..'" but was followed up with "no ya'll don't understand she spilled the tea let's hope her career won't end because o[f'] that "

no y’all don’t understand she spilled the tea let’s hope her career won’t end because o that 😭 — S. ✨ olivia colman’s bitch (@streep_lover) June 22, 2021

The majority agreed with the actress's statements. "It's stupid and insulting to arbitrarily decide one woman is the Greatest Living Actress, and set her up as this impossible standard all other must be compared to (and fall short of)."

this rocks lmao



any skilled actor has their own unique voice, and we should celebrate that.



it’s stupid and insulting to arbitrarily decide one woman is the Greatest Living Actress, and set her up as this impossible standard all others must be compared to (and fall short of). https://t.co/ihPrIrzIFJ — behold! the twilight of man (@MrReesesCups) June 22, 2021



Even Perez Hilton agreed with Stone, tweeting, "Why are people freaking out over this? I think Sharon Stone speaks a lot of sense in this interview."

Why are people freaking out over this? I think Sharon Stone speaks a lot of sense in this interview! https://t.co/9zmvNVRUpj — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) June 22, 2021



