Anne Hathaway Begged For ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Character Thrice, Until Meryl Streep Stepped In

"The Devil Wears Prada" is considered a classic favorite not online for its story but because of the iconic actresses who played their roles in the movie.

Hathaway previously made it clear that she was the ninth choice for the role of Andy.

She even mentioned that she "never stopped campaigning, calling" about the part.

According to CNN Entertainment, "The Princess Diaries" star had campaigned for the role.

They are even going so far as to call and visit Fox 2000 studio executives to convince them to cast her.

The former president of the studio, Elizabeth Gabler, mentioned that in pursuing the role, Hathaway wrote "Hire Me' in the zen garden of Carla Hacken, the former vice-president.

In the end, director David Frankel confessed that it was the film's antagonist- Meryl Streep, that pushed them to believe that Anne can "pull it off."

Streep arranged a meeting with Hathaway and immediately called Fox's Tom Rothman, saying, "Yeah, this girl's great, and I think we'll work well together."

'The Devil Wears Prada' Did Not Want To Give Anne Hathaway The Leading Role

Based on this article, Fox 2000 studio had requested the film's producers to cast an "established dramatic actress over Hathaway and her then teen-oriented filmography."

The studio wanted to typecast the movie's leading role and offered it to a list of actresses.

These actresses are namely Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Kate Hudson, and Kristen Dunst.

The director of "The Devil Wears Prada" recalls having to contact Rachel McAdams for the leading role of Andy Sachs.

However, "The Notebook" actress turned down the offer thrice.

"The studio [Fox 2000] was determined to have her, and she was determined not to do it," says Frankel.

READ ALSO: 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Pays Homage To The Original 2007 Series + Release Date, Trailer, & More

Anne Hathaway Shares Her Reason In Wanting to be Cast in 'The Devil Wears Prada'

When the offer of playing the character of "Andrea Sachs" finally came, the actress' answer was an obvious yes.

Hathaway was also asked why she wanted the role so badly.

She answers Entertainment Weekly with, "It spoke to me. It made me feel. It was about a subject that I take very seriously, but in such a wonderfully joyful and lighthearted way."

The actress recalls the moment she received the good news.

"I just ran screaming through my apartment. I had a bunch of friends over at the time. I just jumped up in the living room and screamed, "I'm going to be in The Devil Wears Prada!"

READ MORE: Did 'Senior Year' Star Rebel Wilson Undergo Weight Loss Surgery As Fans Claim?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles