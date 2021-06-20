'Supergirl' Actress Sasha Calle: Will She Be Lara Lane Kent Or Cir-El? Fans React on Leaked Images

'The Flash' director Andy Muschietti shared a teaser image of "Supergirl" 's suit worn by Sasha Calle in the upcoming "The Flash" movie.

Images from filming were leaked on Twitter, and fans quickly shared their excitement as they got their first glimpse of the "Supergirl" suit.

According to this article, the costume is much like Melissa Benoist on the CW's "Supergirl," Calle wore sports pants.

Her suit is also similar to Henry Cavill as Superman in the DCEU.

Michael Keaton revealed this set of photos, who is reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Who Is Sasha Calle?

Sasha Calle is a 25-year-old actress from Boston who has been professionally acting since 2017.

She debuted in acting in the sci-fi drama short film "18 Minutes."

Also, in 2017, Calle earned her first recurring role as Virginia in the YouTube mini-series "Socially Awkward."

From there, the actress also appeared in short films like "Rogue Tiger," "The White Shoes," "Final Stop," "Deep Cuts," and "Young Blood" between the years 2017 and 2019.

The idea of "Supergirl" as a stand-alone film was first announced in 2018.

And it was not until February's announcement for "The Flash" that they revealed who will be cast as the lead.

Now that Calle is in place to be on the project, DC seems to be moving swiftly from there.

Then, they are tentatively planning to have the "Supergirl" film out sometime between 2022 and 2023.

Avid DC Fans On Twitter Debate: Will She Be Lara Lane Kent Or Cir-El?

While the 25-year-old actress's role is still under wraps, many pointed out her resemblance to Lana Lane-Kent, the daughter of Superman.

And I have no idea about anything to do with the film, honestly. Certainly not suggesting she's playing our Supergirl. Just saw some similarities when I saw her today. @Bruno_Redondo_F pic.twitter.com/lGyR1CMoz6 — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) June 20, 2021

Other than that, Lois Lane, who appeared in the comic book series "Injustice: Gods Among Us."

According to Screen Rant, like many comic book characters, Supergirl has been reimagined multiple times over the decades.

Whether they are reimagining Kara's backstory or overall continuity, her Supergirl costume has been revamped every time a character was made for a reboot.

When Calle showed her new haircut on social media, many comic readers speculated that the DCEU's "Supergirl" was based on Cir-El.

Instead, "The Flash" movie is aiming for the traditional while putting their spin on it.

