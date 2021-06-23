Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Living in an RV After Selling Mansion; Conservatorship Salary and Net Worth Revealed

Britney Spears came face-to-face with her dad Jamie Spears in court today for a conservatorship hearing.

Recently, it was revealed that the pop star already had great misgivings about her conservatorship way back in 2016. However, well before those misgivings can be addressed, reports now surfaced that her dad sold their mansion in Louisiana and moved into an RV already.

According to the New York Times, Jamie's RV is parked on the outskirts of Kentwood, just outside a warehouse that holds all of Britney Spears' memorabilia that was amassed throughout her extensive and renowned career.

Although Jamie keeps to himself, the publication noted that he is a regular at a bar called VFW and is known to host crawfish boils in a small time.

Meanwhile, Lynne Spears lives in another custom-built estate nicknamed Serenity just outside Kentwood.

Britney Spears' conservatorship has been going on for years and her dad, as the conservator, is being paid a massive amount for it. It's unclear why he decides to live in an RV.

It begs the question of how much Jamie Spears' salary is as the conservator and what is the net worth that he was forced to sell Britney, Jamie Lynn, and Bryan's childhood home?

Why Is Jamie Spears The Conservator?

CBS News explained that a conservatorship is when an individual is incapable of caring for themselves, so they appoint an individual or an organization to do it.

The conservator usually takes control of the person's finances and life choices.

Judges appointed Jamie Spears the conservatorship in 2008, giving him power over the "Toxic" hitmaker's everyday decisions centering on health and wealth.

How Much Does Britney Spears' Father Make as Conservator?

Entertainment Tonight revealed that the dad-of-three was in charge of his famous daughter's "business, costuming, personal, household stuff, legal matters including entertainment, music, other business opportunities, family law issues, litigation, trial, and/or resolution of other disputes and ongoing litigation and conservatorship matters."

Accordingly, Jamie Spears receives a salary of $16,000 per month.

The conservatorship also gives him reimbursement for his office and about 1.5% of the revenues of Britney's performances and merchandise linked to her previous Las Vegas residency.

Is Jamie Spears Still the Conservator?

CBS News reported that a judge appointed a third party that will have as much power as Jamie has over Britney's conservatorship.

The Bessemer Trust will be working on Jamie on a budget and investment plan for Britney Spears' best interest.

However, Jamie and the Trust are co-conservators after the "Baby One More Time" singer filed a petition to remove her dad as the sole conservator.

During the Wednesday hearing, his lawyer read a statement in court acknowledging how his daughter is suffering.

"Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

What is Jamie Spears' Net Worth?

There is no publicly available estimate about Jamie Spears' net worth, but based on his daughter's income which is about $60 million, there are several ways to speculate about the money he is profiting off of the conservatorship.



