Jordyn Woods Trending Amid Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Drama; Fans Reveal Which Side They’re On

Jordyn Woods is trending on social media platforms following Tristan Thompson's nth cheating scandal.

Several reports suggested that the Boston Celtics player cheating on his girlfriend and baby mama, Khloe Kardashian.

But a few years after Jordyn and Tristan's regretful rendezvous, fans cannot help but drag Jordyn's name on the recent controversy surrounding Khloe and Tristan.

All headlines point out that the basketball player cheated on the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star. After all, they share a child, two-year-old True Thompson.

There have also been several women coming out to claim they have slept or had intercourse with Tristan.

It may seem like Khloe is the victim here, but many fans on social media think she's not.

They believe that the Good American founder wants everybody to feel bad for her, but they're also questioning where's the same sympathy for what she did to Jordyn Woods.

Team Jordyn Woods or Team Khloe Kardashian?

While the two cannot really be compared for their mistakes, fans still can't help but choose a side.

On Twitter, many people are angry at Khloe Kardashian, thinking that she deserves the karma and being cheated on after damaging Jordyn Woods.

@cyberspiceee on Twitter suggested that perhaps the Kardashians should've trusted the plus-sized model instead, more than Tristan Thompson.

 Another Twitter user, @angelnumberz, admitted to feeling sorry for Khloe before, but not anymore.

During the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion special episode, Kylie Jenner, who was once best friends with Jordyn, addressed the cheating scandal, saying it felt like she betrayed her.

 @ihatedai said, "They're really dragging it. Meanwhile, that man is still cheating."

However, the good news is that Jordyn Woods seemed to have things going better for her. She's in a new relationship, and she has moved on, secured several projects, and most significantly, the fans are definitely on her side.

Even @c0astferrari believes that as soon as Jordyn left Kylie's shadow, "she's been thriving."

Latest Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Last Friday, Tristan Thompson reportedly attended a house party and went inside a bedroom with a woman, exiting 30 minutes later looking disheveled.

Afterward, he was seen out and about in a Los Angeles nightclub with different women. During the time, it seemed like he didn't want to go incognito as he was wearing a bright yellow swimsuit.

Meanwhile, according to Page Six, Khloe Kardashian broke up with her beau after finding out about the latest cheating.

But other reports claim that they have already broken up weeks ago, during the time Sydney Chase started suing Tristan.


