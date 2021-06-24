Lionel Messi topped Twitter's trending list as he marked his 34th birthday.

On Thursday, Messi's fans started to trend #Messi34 and sent birthday greetings to Messi himself. Some Twitter users even edited photos of him and honored his stint by posting lengthy messages.

"To celebrate #Messi34 I will be dropping 34 pictures of Messi under this thread before the day runs out.. just randomly Happy birthday to the best there is Nd there ever will be His Name is LIONEL ANDRES CUCUTTINI MESSI aka the [goat]," one person said.

Another added, "We wish a Very Happy 34th Birthday to the Greatest Footballer Player of to ever grace the game. HAPPY BIRTHDAY LEO!!"

His fans surely grew rapidly throughout his nearly two-decade career. Currently, he already earned so much to put his current net worth to $400 million. He also put some of his riches into investments to keep the money flowing.

But aside from these things, Messi established jaw-dropping records that other players have not reached yet.

Messi34: Lionel Messi's Greatest Records

As of the writing, Messi currently holds the highest number of records compared to other players in the world.

The first major record he ever scored was during the 2006 FIFA World Cup. The then 19-year-old player garnered a score for his team, helping them to have a 6-0 win over Serbia and Montenegro. He continued the stint during his 20s and 30s during World Cup in 2014 (five times) and 2018 (one).

Apart from being Argentina's top scorer with 70 goals, he is also the current top assister with 38 assists. In addition, throughout his games against Real Madrid, he outshines Cristiano Ronaldo with 26 goals.

In 2015, he officially became the only player to ever net goals in seven different competitions within a year. During that time, he joined La Liga, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, the Copa del Rey, UEFA Champions League, and Spanish Super Cup.

In the same year, he scored the title for being the youngest player to establish a century of Champions League appearances.

Meanwhile, UEFA compiled his other biggest achievements yet, including Most Liga goals (474), Most Ballon d'Or awards (6), Most Liga goals in a single season (50), Most Liga hat-tricks (36), and Most club honors (35) among others.

