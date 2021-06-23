Drake Bell changed his path now and pleaded guilty to charges involving a 15-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, Bell pleaded guilty via Zoom to several charges. The case involves attempted child endangerment (4th-degree felony) and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The pre-trial hearing virtually happened in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

He and his defense attorney, Ian Friedman, refused to comment on the case. However, Friedman noted that they will reveal why the former "Drake & Josh" star decided to enter the plea.

Once finalized, he could receive a prison sentence of up to 18 months and a fine of up to $5,000 for the felony charge. Meanwhile, the misdemeanor charge could cause him to spend six months in county jail and fine up to $1,000.

The 34-year-old actor might also score three years of post-release control once the possible prison term has been finalized. Currently, no definite update as to what will happen next or when the next court appearance will occur.

Bell initially pleaded not guilty on June 3, 2021, and posted a $2,500 bond before he was released.

Following the initial arrest, the court ordered him not to reach out to the victim. He was also required to submit a DNA as part of the requirements for the standard operating procedure in the court.

What Drake Bell Did to 15-Year-Old Woman

According to Tyler Sinclair, a spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, it all began when a girl contacted the Toronto Police in October 2018 regarding the abuse she faced while attending Bell's concert.

Per Sinclair, the celebrity violated his "duty of care" by harming the victim. Several years before the concert, the two reportedly developed a relationship online.

Throughout that period, Bell reportedly sent inappropriate messages to the girl. On Dec. 1, 2017, the concert and the incident happened.

In the initial filing, the 15-year-old victim revealed that the incident occurred "at a Cleveland nightclub on Old River Road in the city's East Bank of The Flats district."

The Canadian authorities immediately relayed the information to the Cleveland Police to further investigate the matter.

After looking into things, they found out that their supposed friendly meetup ultimately risked the minor.

Bell famously joined Nickelodeon's "The Amanda Show" and "Drake & Josh." He and co-star Josh Beck starred in two "Drake & Josh" films.

