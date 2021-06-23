Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt sparked romance rumors during the 2020 SAG Awards, and the actress now revealed the truth behind it.

For years since Aniston and Pitt became single, many people assumed that they might be together again. One instance that hyped fans involved their exclusive moment at SAG Awards and several reunions.

Recently, Howard Stern himself wanted to know what's going on between the two by asking Aniston herself about the relationship.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Feel Awkward?

In the recent episode of SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show," the 52-year-old actress set the records straight about the inquiry. The host also brought up the "awkward exchange" during the awards event.

At that time, the "Friends" actress and Pitt had a seemingly awkward moment backstage of the 2020 SAG Awards. The actor even held her hand when she tried to brush past him.

But for Aniston, the moment was not weird at all.

"It was absolutely fun. You know, Brad and I are buddies," Aniston said, as quoted by Fox News. "Like, we're friends and we speak."

She added that they currently share no oddness at all. Still, she noted that those people who saw the picture thought what Stern thought. However, she assured that they remain friends even after their divorce.

They went on to marry different people. In 2015, she said "I do" to Justin Theroux while Pitt married Angelina Jolie in 2014. The former couple both filed for divorce from both marriages.

In the past months, they sparked reconciliation rumors after the public spotted them hanging out several times. The "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" actor even attended her 50th birthday celebration and her holiday party in 2019.

Can They Get Back Together?

Despite keeping their relationship healthy and being available at the moment, Aniston and Pitt's romantic reunion is impossible right now.

But Aniston told Stern that while she has not found love yet, she is not closing her doors for a new relationship. She then pressed that she will not join any dating apps as she feels fine even without them.

"There's nothing anonymous about it and I wouldn't do that," she said. "I don't want to do that and I don't need to do that. I'm all good."

This month, the actress became subject to rumors as multiple news outlets suggested that she is dating John Mayer and her "Friends" co-star, David Schwimmer. Currently, none of these are proven true.

