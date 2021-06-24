When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, they exposed a lot of things about the British royal family that shocked the world.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed to be very comfortable speaking to the media mogul, another family member of theirs reportedly didn't feel the same way.

According to Robert Lacey's book "Battle of Brothers," the late Princess Diana was "very uncomfortable" with Oprah.

Simone Simmons, who was a close friend of the late Princess of Wales, opened up to Lacey about how she viewed the billionaire and how she doesn't like the way Oprah interviews her subjects.

"Diana felt very uncomfortable with Oprah. She thought that Oprah was only after sensationalism."

According to Simmons, the one interview that shook Princess Diana was when Oprah talked to her friend Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson about her book, because during that interview, "All she wanted to talk about was Diana."

In 1996, the former wife of Prince Andrew sat down with Oprah and revealed that being part of the royal family wasn't a fairytale.

Simmons further told Lacey how Princess Diana felt Oprah lacked basic respect towards her subjects and that she felt how the host "was just manipulating" Fergie to get higher ratings for the interview.

According to The Independent, Oprah Winfrey tried several times to secure an interview with Princess Diana but failed.

The outlet revealed in the 90s that Oprah met with the Princess of Wales in Kensington Palace to discuss a possible interview, however, she refused and chose BBC's Martin Bashir instead.

Previously, there were no details on why the mother-of-two refused to sit down with Oprah for a chat because the TV host is already a respected interviewer back then - but it seems like people now have the answer.

But despite that, it seems like Oprah got a second chance with talking to someone related to the late princess, and that's her son Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

READ MORE: Was Prince Harry Financially Cut Off After Megxit? Royal Documents Reveal Shocking Figures

Why Prince Harry Decided to Do The Interview with Oprah

According to reports, Prince Harry gave his interview with Oprah 24 hours after losing his military titles in Feb., during the final negotiations of his and Meghan Markle's exit.

An insider revealed, "Harry and Meghan were very cross before Oprah because the final Megxit separation had just been signed off which included Harry not keeping military roles."

They added, "That was what made him so angry. He's very emotional and his military roles were very important to him given that he served."

Experts believe that the Duke of Sussex will regret doing the interview. Royal author Duncan Larcombe told Closer, "He used the interview to get it out."

"But after returning home, I've no doubt he's been feeling embarrassed, regretful, and awkward."

READ MORE: Prince William Shockingly Hints Prince Harry is Treated Differently By A-Listers

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles