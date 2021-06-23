Prince Harry’s Financial Support From Royal Family After Megxit Revealed

Prince Harry famously claimed that he was financially cut off by his dad, Prince Charles, after announcing that he and his wife Meghan Markle were stepping back as senior royals.

During his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the 36-year-old dad of Archie and Lilibet Diana said he stopped getting financial support during the first quarter of 2020.

At the time he was financially cut off, the Duke of Sussex claimed to have reduced to living off what his mom Princess Diana left him, which was about $9.7 million.

However, royal documents made public show that Prince Charles continued to fund for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle until the summer of 2020.

The new details emerged after both Clarence House, the Prince of Wales' home, and Buckingham Palace has opened up their annual financial accounts.

In Clarence House's annual review, the future king's bill for the activities of both couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton was about $6,150,000.

However, the report didn't detail the breakdown of the figures.

But one thing that is clear from the audited accounts is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still listed as receiving money from Prince Charles' Duchy of Cornwall income despite officially quiting the monarch at the end of March 2020.

A spokesman for Clarence House told the Daily Mail, "As we'll all remember, in January 2020 when the duke and duchess announced that they were going to move away from the working Royal Family, the duke said that they would work towards becoming financially independent."

He added that despite the couple's decision, Prince Charles decided to continue to bankroll them until they were financially capable of making their own money.

"The Prince of Wales allocated a substantial sum to support them with this transition. That funding ceased in the summer of last year. The couple is now financially independent."

But when the senior spokesperson was asked about the discrepancy in Prince Charles' youngest son, he told the outlet, "I wouldn't acknowledge that they are dramatically different. All I can tell you are the facts."

Prince Harry also claimed that he used his multi-million-pound deals from Netflix and Spotify to pay for his family's security aside from his inheritance money from Princess Diana."

He famously told Oprah, "I think she [my mother] saw it coming. I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process."

Prince Charles Doesn't Want To See Prince Harry

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Prince Harry is attending the Princess Diana statue unveiling event in the UK in the next few days.

Though he will be joined by Prince William, The Sun reported that Prince Charles has no plans to see his son when he returns.

An insider revealed, "Charles has made it quite clear he will not be around...because he is going to Scotland. There is no planned meeting between the three of them."

