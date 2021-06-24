'Teen Mom 2' Alum Javi Marroquin Takes CONFUSING Move Against Ex Lauren Comeau

Javi Marroquin, popularly known from the MTV show "Teen Mom 2", is making a confusing move against his ex-fiance Lauren Comeau after an alleged altercation.

Per Us Weekly, the reality star filed a restraining order against Comeau on Monday, June 21. Marroquin claims that he was "assaulted" in front of their child.

According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, Marroquin is afraid that his ex-fiance will come to be abused again and also worries that his ex will take their child away.

He added that he was abused multiple times, including a "close fist punch" that happened during a verbal argument.

Marroquin also stated that he remained silent because he wants to protect his children as well as his career. The MTV star makes a confusing move as he dropped the case the next day, June 22, Tuesday.

According to him, he doesn't "feel threatened" anymore, and they can "handle" any arguments in the future.

At the time of this writing, no further explanation was made by Marroquin on why he requested to dismiss the case.

Javi and Lauren's history

The ex-couple has a messy relationship, and the internet is a witness.

Marroquin and Comeau were on-and-off in 2017. But they confirmed the following year that they were back together; they also announced Comeau's pregnancy.

They, later on, welcomed their son in November 2018. Following the birth of their child, the reality TV star announced that he would be marrying Comeau, but it didn't last long as authorities were reportedly called over an alleged altercation that same year.

They still co-parent to their son Eli up to this day.

The messy relationship started after their split when his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, claims that he cheated on Comeau while pregnant.

Lowry alleges that Marroquin was flirting with her through text and asking her to hook up with him.

Besides this, Comeau alleges that she found Marroquin naked with another woman in their own house, just two months after he popped the question.

One week later, the TV star speaks out for the first time and apologized for his actions.

