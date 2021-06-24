Queen Elizabeth II New Photos Spark Health Concerns -- Here's What Royal Experts Had To Say

Queen Elizabeth II is put under intense scrutiny after new pictures of her were published in the past couple of days.

She just recently celebrated her first birthday without her husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in April. Her Majesty turned 95 years old just days after he died.

They were married for about 73 years and the mom-of-four described her husband as her "strength and stay."

Royal watchers and people around the globe watched the Queen grieved. They were even more heartbroken seeing Queen Elizabeth II sit alone at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Two and a half weeks after Prince Philip's death, the Monarch immediately returned to her royal duties. She received praises and respect afterward.

Early this month, the 95-year-old was also spotted accepting a pink rose from the president of the Royal Horticultural Society, Keith Weed, which was named after Prince Philip on the day of what would have been his 100th birthday.

Queen Elizabeth heard about how the sale of the flower would help raise money for The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Living Legacy Fund.

Photographs were taken to mark the special event, with the Queen wearing a bright blue floral dress and a gray cardigan. She even had sunglasses on.

But as soon as the pictures were published, it immediately sparked concerns among royal commentators and fans.

The Queen reportedly looked frail in the pictures.

Russell Myers said that though she did look a bit unwell, it could mostly be because of her outfit.

She said in the "Pod Save The Queen" podcast, "Partly because it's summer clothing and it's all about lighter and a bit thinner and smaller, but she looked more fragile I felt."

Additionally, host Ann Gripper added that it may be because there's a difference in how the Queen looks when she's on duty and when she's off duty.

"And pottering around Windsor Castle, and then when she was out at the G7 and she was out at Ascot, you know - up-straight, game face on, and on show."

With the Queen's age and the death of her partner, many believed that she would retire and "fade away gracefully."

But Peter Hunt, a former reporter for the BBC, claimed, "Covid has helped in the sense that it has accelerated what any sensible 95-year-old woman would want to do, which is not to stand on your feet all day long."

However, she proved everybody wrong, with the Queen appearing to have coped admirably and has now embraced her royal duties even more.

