Kanye West Demands $15,000 From Court For Leaking His Shameful Behavior During Deposition?

Kanye West is not happy that details on his expletive-laced court deposition was leaked.

About a week ago, it was reported that the Grammy-winning artist allegedly lost his cool during his virtual court deposition after MyChannel claimed they helped him maximize the revenue made from his Sunday Service, in addition to his Yeezy brand.

They are suing Kanye West for $20 million for stealing their technology despite allegedly promising to invest millions in their company. The lawsuit was filed in Aug. 2020.

Kanye West Bizarre Deposition Behavior

In documents obtained by AllHipHop, Kanye West called MyChannel's lawyer "f-----g stupid" and even stormed out during the virtual hearing.

The billionaire also reportedly wore a "full-face hood and head covering adorned with Jesus Christ's image which obscured his face and muffled his voice."

Despite the other party's lawyers protesting that Kanye removed his Jesus mask, he continued to refuse to do so, claiming that they don't have the right to see his face.

Kim Kardashian's former husband also reportedly called MyChannel's attorney, Michael Popok "boy" more than 12 times and called him "f-----g stupid" while denying to answer any of their questions.

Meanwhile, MyChannel claimed that the "Jesus Is King" rapper was heard bragging about how well he was obstructing the deposition and that his legal team didn't do anything to stop his behavior.

Because of the entire ordeal, the lawyer wants to bring Kanye to court for a face-to-face deposition and may even be sanctioned for around $63,000.

Kanye West Wants MyChannel Sanctioned For The Leak

The media had a field day after finding out about Kanye West's weird and problematic behavior, denying the legal people of answering their basic question.

But with that, the rapper is said to be extremely furious with the leak, that he is demanding the court to award him about $15,000 in sanctions from MyChannel.

In court documents obtained by Radar Online, Kanye said MyChannel violated the court order by publicly filing information about his deposition, which he claims was under seal by the court.

Additionally, he also believes that the tech company violated the court's order so that they can "gain some perceived advantage in the case."

According to 'Ye's lawyer, "Counsel for Mr. West concedes that the deposition was atypical, which is why it offered to reimburse Plaintiff for costs incurred on June 3. Defendants further agree that the time spent on the record at the June 3 deposition will not count against the 7-hour limit for Mr. West's future deposition."

Meanwhile, the profanity-laced video where he was seen wearing a Jesus mask was blocked by the court from being released.

