The death of Melissa Coates has been confirmed, but no official announcement was made yet about the celebrity's cause of death.

According to sources, the former WWE star had passed away shortly after undergoing a "life-saving" leg amputation.

The night of July 23, a friend confirmed the tragic news of her death on Facebook.

The professional athlete is best known for her role as "Super Genie" and has been managing Sabu since 2014.

The statement says, "This may be the hardest post I have ever made... Just got word from Terry "Sabu" Brunk that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away this afternoon.."

"I also have spoken to her brother, JR Coates, and niece, Cassi. They told me to post this sad news...."

Coates is more known by her stage name "Super Genie," as her career spans from stints with WSU, NWA Anarchy, and WWE before she settled as a valet for Sabu.

In 2002, Melissa debuted in professional wrestling, reportedly trained by Killer Kowalski.

And by 2005, she joined WWE as part of the Ohio Valley Wrestling developmental region.

Melissa Coates Cause of Death Might Be Linked to Blood Clotting Issues on Her Amputated Leg

In November of last year, the star had to undergo surgery for a leg amputation. Coates doctors had noticed several artery blockages spreading in her left leg.

Sources report they also created a GoFundMe campaign to pay for her operation. The overall goal was to raise $50,000.

Melissa's impact in the pro wrestling world is evident as fans, professionals, and trainers alike are saddened by her death.

The "Super Genie" competed in the 1900s International Federation of Bodybuilding and was awarded the 9th spot worldwide.

Colleagues of "Super Genie" Expressed Their Sadness For The Star's Sudden Death

As news of Melissa Coates' passing away spread through social media, the bodybuilder's former co-workers and friends tweeted out their heartfelt messages.

Velvet Sky from "NWA" shared how the "Super Genie" became her support system during difficult times, "Goes to show what a sweet, amazing person & friend she was. I'll miss her so much."

When I was going thru my health issues last yr, Melissa Coates, @RealSuperGenie reached out to check on me & sent me this message of encouragement. Goes to show what a sweet, amazing person & friend she was.I’ll miss her so much. Rest in eternal peace, my beautiful friend. 🙏🏼💜😢 pic.twitter.com/w44yMpRECY — Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) June 24, 2021

Pro Wrestler and Trainer Lance Storm also posted some parting words.

Coates was always super nice and friendly and on the occasion when we’d see each other at a signing or convention we were always happy to see each other again.

RIP Melissa Coates. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 24, 2021



Bayley from "SmackDown" also tweeted a throwback with his first match with Super Genie, "There's always a forever connection when you share the ring with someone, and I'm honored to have that with her."

I had my very first match against Melissa Coates. There’s always a forever connection when you share the ring with someone and I’m honored to have that with her. Thank you for being so sweet, helpful and busting my brace face open. I’ll truly never forget you. ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wi33PmoyaD — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 24, 2021

