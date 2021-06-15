John Cena Confirms WWE Return :'F9' Star to Fight WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

If fans are wondering whether John Cena will return to WWE or not, the wrestler-turned-actor now puts rumors to rest by confirming his return. The "F9" actor is just not sure when.

It's been a year since John Cena stepped inside a WWE ring, but he is far from retired. His sheer determination to return to his wrestling career just might propel him back, even though he is quite uncertain when it will happen.

The last time the WWE Universe saw John Cena compete was still way back in WrestleMania 36 in March 2020. He lost then at the particular match against Bray Wyatt in a "Firefly Funhouse" fight.

John Cena Vows WWE Return

Still, the loss did nothing negative to his career. His acting career even surged. Having a grand time doing movies is not removing his drive to be back at the ring, though.

"I will absolutely return to the WWE," John said while speaking to EXTRA in support of "F9." "I'm just not certain when."

When we said his acting career surged, this is no exaggeration.

He has a range of new acting projects and roles. Any other man would have grabbed these new opportunities and just move on from their past - but Cena is different. While he admitted these opportunities are great and that he "really want to take advantage of these opportunities," he could not forget how it is the WWE made him a star, and he vows he will be back. ""I'll make [my return] a fact instead of a rumor. I just don't know when," he reiterated.

Will he Fight WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns?

The only rumor he confirmed though, was of his return, not about the long-standing word that he and the current WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will face each other at the SummerSlam on August 21.

There is a big clamor for it to happen, though. Cena is also good at playing coy, so he could just have left this tidbit out. The fight will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. One wrestling news Twitter account @WrestleVotes revealed back on June 9 that the WWE is "100% attempting to make SummerSlam this year's WrestleMania," and it's possible that WWE wants "Reigns vs. Cena to headline."

