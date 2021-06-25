Blac Chyna Adamant Kardashians 'Conspired' Against Her, Asks Judge to Review Unaired 'KUWTK' Footage for Proof?

Blac Chyna has new evidence that the Kardashians are out to get her, allegedly. As the famous family's reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" come to a close, Rob Kardashian's baby momma refuses to sit by and let injustice done to her without a fight.

According to her, the court should check an unaired "KUTWK" footage, because it will bring to light the truth behind her case. She is sure that once the court does as she wants it to do, it will dismiss her case.

The fact that it is reportedly unaired made it appear that the Kardashians are trying to hide something.

According to the court documents obtained by Radar Online, Blac Chyna is saying that if the court reviews this footage, it will be clear as a day that she did not assault her ex. as what was charged against her, because this would show him having no injuries days after the supposed attack.

ALSO READ: Chris Brown Reveals True Colors After He Was Accused and Probed Over a Battery Incident

Chyna believes Rob's assault lawsuit against her would have no cause to prosper if this evidence is taken seriously.

It can be remembered that back in 2017, Rob and his sister Kylie Jenner slapped Chyna with a civil lawsuit. He accused Chyna of assaulting him during an altercation that took place on December 14, 2016. Allegedly, CHyna tried to strangle him with an iPhone cord. She also supposedly hit his face with a 6-foot metal pole.

If true, then naturally there would severe wounds and injuries.

It's not clear if there are, looking back. Chyna is now adamant that there were none, as can be seen in that footage that she is saying was unaired.

It is not surprising that Chyna is doing everything that she could to have this case dismissed. Otherwise, she could be compelled to pay Rob a whopping $700,000.

Rob believes Chyna should be ordered to pay him this much for several reasons. He says he is owed $5,000 for property damage; $62,852 for security costs; $100,000 for his pain and suffering; an additional $100,000 for emotional distress. Aside from these, he has alleged that he deserves a whopping $500,000 in punitive damages.

Chyna remains sure that the family is doing this just to get back at her for suing them in the first place. She denied all allegations and claimed Rob did not suffer anything.

It's been a while since people have spotted Rob Kardashian though. He was not part of the KUTWK reunion episode, where the members of the famous family cleared up all the allegations against them individually as they end their reality tv show. He was however, discussed.

Khloe, who was closest to him among all the siblings, just claimed he felt used by women in his life and now trying to get stronger, out of the limelight. She said she is presently making a lot of progress in improving himself.

ALSO READ: 'Friends' Star Courteney Cox Admits Misgivings About Other Regular Cast Members Over One Thing

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles