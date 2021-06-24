'Friends' Star Courteney Cox Admits Misgivings About Other Regular Cast Members Over One Thing

The "Friends" cast amassed a total of 16 Emmy nominations among them.This is an impressive number.

However, even though the show ran for 10 seasons and all the regular cast members have become household names, Courteney Cox has never been nominated for anything. It is not a testament of how good she is acting though, because no one can say she is not an iconic actress at all.

Still, because all the other regular cast members were being nominated for an Emmy left and right, Cox revealed that she at least felt some pain in seeing that, regardless of how happy she is for them.

Cox, who plays the funny and yet straitlaced Monica Geller, spoke about this omission during a recent interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show.

It's nice for her to hash out her true feelings not because it's a tell-all or anything, but because she no longer feels bothered by it.

She told Stern that it is certainly a bit painful to be the only one not bestowed with an Emmy nod, particularly since all five of her "Friends" costars were nominated for the show at some point across the years.

"Yeah, it always hurt my feelings," Cox said. "When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I'm the only one?' It hurt."

Nobody like to feel like that. But then, as a true testament to her strength, it certainly did not hinder her from continuing to deliver.

She continued to give her best as Monica and people can still remember her until now.

Subsequently, she had several projects outside of the show, including "Cougar Town," which earned her a Golden Globe.

She won the best actress in a comedy/musical TV series in 2010 and she said that this removed all the hurt she felt in the past for being overlooked.

"The only thing that made me feel good - because they've all won and they've gotten so many accolades - I got nominated for 'Cougar Town' the first year [out] - a Golden Globe. And I want to say, 'Oh, who cares?' It meant everything to me," Cox explained.

