Tyler Apologizes to Selena Gomez for Nasty Tweets, Fans Think It's 'Too Little Too Late'

Tyler is apologizing for making some really rude and inappropriate tweets about Selena Gomez back in 2010 and 2011. It may have been a long time, but at least he is trying to make amends.

The Creator's latest song "Manifesto," from his new album "Call Me If You Get Lost," features this apology. It details some of the rapper's past ways, and how he was almost "cancelled."

"I was cancelled before cancelled was with Twitter fingers (Haha) / Protestin' outside my shows, I gave them the middle finger (F**k 'em)," he raps in the song.

Tyler then goes on to reflect on one particular incident, when he tweeted about Selena Gomez in 2010 and 2011. "I was a teener, tweetin' Selena crazy sh*t / Didn't wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her / Back when I was tryna f**k Bieber, Just-in," he raps, referencing the ex people won't let Selena forget, Justin Bieber.

It can be remembered that back then, his tweets bordered already on creepy for how crude they were. More so when fans consider the fact that Selena Gomez was just 18 then.

The lyrics seems to imply that Tyler would be apologizing to Selena in person. It remains to be seen if he will. Selena herself has to give the lyrics the time of her day, or react to the so-called apology. After all, it does not look like the tweets can be easily forgotten with a simple apology. The tweets do not even sound right even for a 28-year-old Selena now.

For those who do not know, one of the offensive tweets read: "Selena Gomez, I am going to f*** the s*** out of you."

Another tweet is "I want to f*** Selena Gomez in her mouth."

While Selena is yet to react, those who have already listened to the song, did not think it was enough to release him for feeling bad about his words. They said he was already a grown man then.

One diillusioned person wrote, "Nah this isn't an apology at all... he just want attention."

"He was 20 when he said that, this is disgusting. He wasn't a kid that said some stupid things, he was a adult," explained another.

"Manifesto" is not just the interesting song in "Call Me If You Get Lost." though. There are other songs that features songs with Lil Wayne, Pharrell Williams, and Ty Dolla Sign, among others.

