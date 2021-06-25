International DJ and musician Diplo face a lawsuit after being accused of sexual battery, fraud, and harassment by the same woman he filed a restraining order against to.

According to TMZ, Shelly Auguste claims that the DJ started talking to her on Twitter when she was 17 years old. She revealed that she had solicited naked photos of her at the time, and Diplo replied with explicit comments.

The legal documents obtained by the outlet states that the two finally met in 2018 when she was 21, the accuser later moved to Los Angeles, California. The DJ pressured her into having sex with him by sending unsolicited sexual photos.

Auguste had also heard a rumor about Diplo having a sexually transmitted infection called herpes; she later confronted the DJ and got frustrated by her question, making him stop their fling immediately.

They later reunited in 2019, where she was forced to give up her virginity; the woman also claims that the "Get It Right" hitmaker recorded their sexual activity even though she refused to consent to it.

Another shocking claim that the woman stated is when Diplo had a show in Las Vegas; she mentioned that the DJ persuaded her into having a threesome with "underaged girls."

Diplo allegedly forced himself on Auguste while she was intoxicated.

Auguste concluded her statement in the legal documents that she was later diagnosed with chlamydia, an STI, that she allegedly got from the DJ.

Diplo's team speaks out

According to Bryan Freedman, the DJ's legal representative, Auguste's claims are false, and they believe that it's an act of harassment. "We will not allow them to deter us from pursuing justice against her to the fullest extent possible under the law." the attorney stated.

Diplo sued Shelly Auguste for stalking and harassment

In early reports, Diplo sued Auguste earlier this year. According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, the woman created fake accounts that send him and his family distasteful messages.

The woman also allegedly sent his nude photos and videos to his friends and family. Diplo claims that Auguste often comes to his house without permission leading him to sell his property as he was scared of her behavior.

Diplo also claims that the woman sent racist messages to Jevon King, the mother of his child.

