Kim Kardashian 'Looks Like Jeffree Star' In New 'SKIMS' Campaign: Draws Hilarous Reactions

Recently, Kim Kardashian drops a new campaign for her upcoming collection of shapewear line. The reality TV star looks extremely unrecognizable as fans poked fun at her new look.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star appeared in a vintage alien movie poster-themed photoshoot and debuted a new look with a shoulder-length wavy blonde wig and bleached brows.

In a series of photos and behind-the-scenes footage, the beauty mogul poses with two other models having the same makeup.

COMING JUNE 29: @SKIMS OUTDOOR BASICS DROP 1. Our first outdoor collection is coming. Made in LA with breathable garment-dyed cotton and nature-inspired colors, Outdoor Basics Drop 1 is the wardrobe refresh you need this summer. pic.twitter.com/qSEE7wztoI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2021

The pictures are for the campaign of "SKIMS Outdoor Basics Drop 1."

According to Daily Mail UK, the advertisement was shot by photographer Nadia Lee Cohen.

Per their Instagram account, the shapewear they are wearing is available in 5 different styles, colors, and a wide range of sizes. It will be released by the end of the month.

Fans poked fun

Following the release of Kardashian's new campaign, fans quickly took to social media to post their hilarious reactions to the photos.

"Kim, you don't look enticing in these pictures. You're so beautiful naturally,You look like a robot Kimmy!" one wrote.

"Oh-my-god...everything is sooooo artificial....like dolls in a cheap dollhouse" another one wrote.

Some fans even compared the "KKW Beauty" CEO with beauty mogul Jeffree Star, who was hilariously linked to her estranged husband, Kanye West.

"So happy jeffree is back I missed you" one fan tweeted.

"She be looking like jeffre star so she can get kanye back lol" another user tweeted.

"SKIMS"

"SKIMS" was launched two years ago as a shapewear company. It aims to cater to women of different sizes and colors to look like their authentic selves.

According to Business Insider, Kardashian's company is valued at $1.6 billion after releasing a handful of loungewear clothing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The brand also supports pregnant women as they have a size range that can go up to 5XL.

It was reported that the beauty mogul earned $145 million of sales alone in 2020 and is expected to double this year.

Before the success of her brand, Kanye West's estranged wife faced controversy as the brand was initially named "Kimono."

She received backlash and was accused of cultural appropriation. She later renamed the brand "SKIMS."

