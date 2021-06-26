The celebrity was recently seen in Maui with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, after undergoing a strenuous court hearing for the legal battle against her conservatorship.

An article by E! reports that an eyewitness spotted the couple in paradise on June 24.

The said witness saw the two arriving on the island using a private jet.

According to the source, the singer looked "very happy and excited" to be returning to Hawaii. "She was giddy and all smiles as she landed on the island," the eyewitness admits.

Britney and Sam were "relaxed and happy" as they head to their favorite resort, where they allegedly spent the whole day at the pool enjoying the view along with fresh fruit juice.

The trip seemed to be for some well-deserved rest and destressing for Spears as she sat side-by-side with her beau at the pool's chaise lounges.

After talking and laughing for a while, the singer decidedly took a nap by the poolside.

"Britney looked like she was in her happy place in a pink bikini at the pool getting some sun," the source states.

Netizens React on Britney's Sudden Vacation in Hawaii, Comments flood with "Leave Britney Alone"

As news of the celebrity's sudden getaway with lover Sam Asghari started spreading on social media, Britney fans swooped into the rescue.

This tweet by the Daily Mail Celebrity garnered attention as fans demanded the media to "leave Britney alone."

The tweet was captioned, "EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears beams on Hawaii getaway with boyfriend after shocking conservatorship hearing."

The comments were about how the singer deserved the vacation, saying, "She deserves this and SOOOOOOO MUCH MORE!"

She deserves this and SOOOOOOO MUCH MORE! — Max (@eumaxlira) June 25, 2021

While others were not pleased with the instant coverage of Britney's whereabouts, "Let her have her holiday in peace seriously," one user tweets.

Let her have her holiday in peace seriously — Brittney Summers lime |Pride Month 💖 (@DalekBrittney) June 25, 2021



Aside from the "leave her alone' replies, the fans also use the hashtag #FreeBritneyNOW.

Why is this news? #LeaveBritneyAlone mfs!!!!!#FreeBritneyNOW



Just let her live her life. That’s all she wants. — Mari (@Selene_0_0) June 26, 2021



Britney Spears' Conservatorship Hearing Brings to Light Reproductive Coercion Problems in Australia

The "Lucky" singer made multiple statements during her court hearing, and this includes the reproductive coercion that she has to deal with because of the conservatorship.

The 39-year-old confesses she wants another child but is withheld from having that decision because the law does not allow her.

This article talks about how Britney's fight against her conservatorship brings attention to the same issues that several Australian women are also experiencing.

"The public outcry, because this has happened to a high-profile person like Britney Spears, is warranted, but this is not new," says Carolyn Frohmader, a representative from Women with Disabilities Australia.

