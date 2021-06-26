Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Completely Shifted Gears On Pop Star’s Conservatorship

Is Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline, pro-conservatorship or anti-conservatorship?

The former couple was married from 2004 until 2007 and share two kids together, Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.

Two of Kevin's divorce attorneys revealed what he wants for his ex-wife after hearing Britney Spears' testimony during her latest conservatorship hearing this week.

Mark Vincent Kaplan told Entertainment Tonight that Kevin only wants "what is best" for the pop star.

"Kevin supports her in being able to do that. It doesn't matter how positive of an effect a conservatorship has had if it's having a deleterious effect and detrimental effect on her state of mind."

He added, "So he supports her having the best environment for her to live in and for his children to visit with their mother in."

Britney Spears has been in conservatorship since 2008, during the time, her children were just toddlers.

Now, as they grow as adults, the lawyer believes that "Kevin feels that the best thing for his children is for their mother to be happy and healthy."

"Kevin hopes that should the conservatorship be dissolved, that that dynamic only improves even more."

Britney Spears spoke to a judge and told the court early this week the years of abuse she has experienced under the conservatorship.

This included being forced on rehab stays, being overmedicated on a drug against her will, and not being able to remove her IUD despite being vocal in wanting to start a family with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The "Toxic" hitmaker told the court how she feels so "angry" and "couldn't sleep" as she has been "depressed" about everything that's happening.

Now that she has finally been given the voice to tell her side of the story, the mom-of-two demands "changes" because she is "not happy" and has been "crying every day."

"I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes."

Britney Spears' speech certainly made an impact on everyone including fans, non-fans, and celebrities, and most especially to Kevin Federline, so much so that he changed his tune about the "Womanizer" singer's conservatorship.

What Did Kevin Federline Say About Britney Spears' Conservatorship?

Back in Feb., Kaplan revealed that Kevin Federline thinks the conservatorship was best for Britney Spears' safety. He defended the conservatorship. But he later insisted that he has no involvement.

In 2019, Kevin was given 70-30 custody of their two children, in favor of him, after a custody hearing that took place for their children.

However, Kevin also had issues with his ex-wife's dad Jamie Spears, but not quite similar to the hatred Britney revealed about her dad through the recent testimonies on how she was abused by his dad for years.

