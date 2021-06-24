Justin Timberlake Blasted For Attempting to Support Britney Spears: 'You Exploited Her, Too!'

Justin Timberlake received a lot of heat today after publicly supporting his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears who is currently in the middle of her conservatorship battle in court.

The 40-year-old NSync member tweeted, "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time."

"Regardless of our past, good and bad, no matter how long ago it was... what's happening to her is just not right."

Justin also added that nobody should be ever held against their will "or ever have to ask permission to access everything they've worked so hard for."

He also said, "We hope the courts and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."

Justin Timberlake Public Support to Britney Spears Backfires

Though he is speaking out in favor of the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker, fans accused him of "slamming" her in the past, even calling him a hypocrite.

One Twitter user said, "She doesn't need your support. You're guilty too."

Another person added, "Took you this long to say the right thing? Waiters, bartenders, hotel staff, film staff, dancers, singers, & tour crew have horror stories about the way you treat people and think you're above them."

Another person chimed in, referencing Justin Timberlake's hit song "Cry Me A River" about Britney which he reportedly wrote two hours after their breakup, "As a cry me a river song and video and how you had promoted your solo career about this?"

"You exploited her for your gain and are doing it here again today," one Twitter user said.

"You s-t shamed her, so shut the f--- up you hypocrite a--."

Justin Timberlake 'Villainized' Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake receiving a lot of hate comes after the release of the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, seeing how the singer-turned-actor spoke about his ex-girlfriend after their breakup.

Justin and Britney dated from 1998 until 2002, and many fans believed that Justin made the blonde bombshell into the "villain" of their split, which later led to her downward spiral including some drug abuse accusations and hospitalizations.

After the release of the controversial documentary, Justin immediately apologized to Britney and his other victim, Janet Jackson, for "contributing to the problem of misogyny."

Britney Spears Conservatorship

Following Britney Spears' public breakdown in 2007, she was put under conservatorship which gave her dad, Jamie Spears, complete control over her finances, businesses, and health.

On Wednesday's court hearing, the mom-of-two dropped some claims about her dad, forcing her to take Lithium as "punishment" that later made her feel drunk and having inserted an IUD insider her so she wouldn't get pregnant.

