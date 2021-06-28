Amid Britney Spears' conservatorship legal battle, many celebrities took to social media to show their love and support towards the singer. But recently, former collaborator Iggy Azalea was under fire after Spears' fans accused her of staying silent during the issue.

The "Black Widow" hitmaker is speaking out to defend herself from the situation.

It all started when a Twitter user named @intoxicateknee posted a collage of celebrities that remained silent after Spears spoke out about the abuse that she experienced at the hands of her conservators.

Will I Am, Christina Aguilera, Iggy Azalea, G-Eazy, T.I, Madonna, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and other creative collaborators all remain silent after Britney speaks up on abuse she’s faced by her conservators. pic.twitter.com/1r0fe3dbp2 — ً (@intoxicateknee) June 25, 2021

The celebrities in the tweet include Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Rihanna, G-Eazy, Iggy Azalea, and more. Following this, another fan defended Azalea, saying that the rapper has always supported Spears.

Azalea agreed with her fan's statement and replied, "Right, I said her team wouldn't let her do promo and that they went through my house etc and y'all said I was a hater"

The "Work" rapper later explained her situation, saying that she signed a non-disclosure agreement when she collaborated with Spears in 2015 with "Pretty Girls."

She mentioned that Jamie Spears can use it against her and sue her if ever she speaks out.

Azalea later added that her support is all out for the singer in a way that's "helpful" and "mindful."

"Britney has said in her own words, she's embarrassed to even share this with the world. If she needed me to speak on her behalf, That message has been delivered to her. Other than that - I'm good." she went on.

Azalea concluded her statement by saying that she did what she's supposed to do and reached out; she also mentioned that it's not her obligation to announce what's happening with their communication publicly.

"I actually care & she can use me if she needs my voice. Leave me alone PLEASE." she wrote.

READ NOW: Prince Harry Shows Signs of Reconnecting With Old Life Ahead of Diana Statue Unveiling [DETAILS]

Britney Spears' team searched Iggy Azalea's house before collab

In 2016, speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, Azalea recalled when Spears' team went to her house to search for anything suspicious. She mentioned that they're making sure she's not trying to "stash anything weird" and she's not a "bad influence." (via People)

Pretty Girls collaboration

Spears' and Azalea's collaboration happened in 2015 for the song "Pretty Girls." According to E! News, the rapper openly voiced her disappointment when their music didn't hit the charts after not being promoted well by the singer's marketing team.

"its difficult to send a song up the charts without additional promo and tv performances etc, unfortunately I'm just featured.... would have enjoyed performing it alot, i think it got off to a powerful start. but you need content to compete in 2015." she wrote on Twitter. (via the outlet)

They only performed the song once during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

Britney Spears has not publicly commented on Iggy Azalea's recent remarks.

READ ALSO: Chloe X Halle Snubbed At 2021 BET Awards; Fans Heats Up 'Silk Sonic Over Ungodly Hour' Debate

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles