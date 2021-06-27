Chloe X Halle Snubbed At 2021 BET Awards; Fans Heats Up 'Silk Sonic Over Ungodly Hour' Debate

Chloe X Halle served the fans with their studio album "Ungodly Hour" for over a year. However, fans are disappointed that Silk Sonic won "Best Group" for the 2021 BET Awards.

The BET Awards are back on track after a virtual show in 2020, as it honors talent across music, television, film, and sports for another year.

The 21st annual BET awards returned Sunday night with the theme "Year of the Black Woman."

Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson hosted the show in Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, where a live audience attends for the first time since the pandemic began.

Chloe X Halle Got "Robbed" In 21st Annual BET Awards Fans Claimed

However, during the show, Chloe X Halle became trending on social media, claiming that the R&B duo got snubbed for the "Best Group" award against another R&B duo Silk Sonic composed of recording artists Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.

Fans believed that they had been "serving" a lot during the pandemic, yet Chloe and Halle Bailey could not take home any awards for all their nominations.

The way Chloe x Halle’s album rollout was the best in the pandemic and they haven’t been racking up awards don’t sit right with my spirit #BETAwards — Joi Childs (@jumpedforjoi) June 28, 2021

There have also been numerous tweets with the same intent saying how possible Silk Sonic won over Chloe X Halle.



More fans have spilled that the sisters could give out a whole album for the fans and non-fans to admire, yet Silk Sonic has not given out more than one single for the past year.

Silk Sonic hasn't even given us another single. This is a bit wild. Chloe X Halle rolled an entire album out, successfully from a tennis court, and haven't looked back since. #BETAwards — kevikev (@KevCoke6) June 28, 2021

Highlights for 21st Annual BET Awards

The legendary Queen Latifah will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for her works in the field of music, television, film, and more.

DMX, who died in April, will be honored in a special tribute featuring Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, and more performing the late rapper's songs.

The tribute will also include new tracks from the artist's posthumous album, Exodus.

Winners are announced in real-time online. One of the most significant awards of the night, the "Album of the Year," goes to Jazmine Sullivan's "Heaux Tales."

Giveon was able to receive "Best New Artist," Lebron James got "Sportsman of the Year Award," "Good Days" by Sza won the "BET Her Award," and "WAP" by Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion claimed the "Best Video of The Year."

Cardi B and Drake scored the second-most recognitions, with five nominations each.

