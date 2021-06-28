LeVar Burton spoke about how much it would cost him if he does not get the "Jeopardy!" permanent host position.

For months, the "Jeopardy!" executives have been trying to find the best celebrity to lead the game show. Before the transition happens, they hired several guest hosts who could also be chosen as permanent ones.

Among viewers' top picks include Burton, and he himself wants the position so bad.

LeVar Burton Needs to Host "Jeopardy!"

In his recent interview with The New York Times magazine, he detailed how hard it would be for him if he fails to get the position.

Per the 64-year-old star, it would probably hurt him to see another person stand at the podium Trebek originally owned.

Despite feeling hurt, he assured me that he would get over it if it happens.

"But if that happens, I will get over it. I will be fine. Remember: Everything happens perfectly and for a reason. That is my default. It's all going to be OK. Because it always is," he said, as quoted by Yahoo! News.

As a long-time fan of "Jeopardy!", Burton added that hosting the show permanently feels like the thing he is supposed to do.

He has been reportedly watching the show even before Trebek came in, especially when Art Fleming began "Jeopardy!| in the 1960s and 1970s himself.

READ ALSO: 'Jeopardy!' Under Fire Again After Inaccurate, Derogatory Medical Answer

Burton added that if a Black man occupies the podium, it could bring significant effect to the viewers.

He surely deserves the position though, as he hosted multiple shows already and gained awards from it.

"Look, I have had a career for the [expletive] ages. Roots, Star Trek, Reading Rainbow. Won a Grammy. Got a shelf full of Emmys," he promoted himself. "I'm a storyteller, and game shows are tremendous stories. There's a contest, there's comedy, there's drama."

He does not have anything to worry about, though, as the viewers also approved him to be the permanent host.

Prior to his guest-hosting stint, Sports Betting Dime's website created a survey to find out the odds about who might be Trebek's successors.

The first result saw Burton as the top pick. Next to him are Ken Jennings, Aaron Rodgers, Mike Richards, and Alex Faust.

As of the writing, the executives are still in the process of selecting the best potential host; and LeVar Burton prays harder than ever.

READ MORE: Ken Jennings As 'Jeopardy' Next Permanent Host? It's Possible!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles