James Corden ‘Spill Your Guts’ Update: Organizer Facing Death Threats Because of Controversial Segment

James Corden's "Spill Your Guts" segment on "The Late Late Show" has received a ton of backlash recently after a viewer highlighted what's disturbing and revolting about the entire thing.

Now, Kim Saira, the person who started the Change.org petition to remove Corden's late-night show segment, is getting a lot of backlash, including death threats.

She told TMZ that despite getting more than 45,000 signatures on the petition, Kim is also being bombarded with hate mail, some of which include disturbing messages and threats to her life.

In screenshots provided by the outlet, Kim received an email from a persona named John that said, "If I set up a GoFundMe account to help purchase you a lifetime supply of pacifiers, will you please stop whining and crying about things that bother you just because you don't have a sense of humor?"

Another person also commented on Kim's Instagram, saying, "Yet anti-white hatred is considered white supremacy."

"This is why people don't respect 'Asian Lives Matter' or BLM. ALL LIVES MATTER you POS."

But Kim believes that James Corden couldn't stop the hate she has been getting, especially the disturbing racial attacks.

Does James Corden Care?

However, she does wonder if the "Cats" actor even cares about what she's currently going through.

Additionally, Kim also said how she's disappointed with James' response to the Change.org petition.

During an interview on "The Howard Stern Show," Corden said of the petition, "We heard that story. And the next time we do that bit we absolutely won't involve or use any of those foods."

"Our show is a show about joy and light and love, we don't want to make a show to upset anybody."

However, Kim Saira's petition was to end what she sees as a racist segment towards Asians.

Petition to Remove 'Spill Your Guts'

"Spill Your Guts" is a popular segment on "The Late Late Show With James Corden." Guests either choose to answer a question truthfully or eat "revolting" items presented on the table.

The TikTok user took to the platform to share several clips of "Spill Your Guts," particularly with celebrity guest Jimmy Kimmel where he and the host go around the food choices while saying the food looks "disgusting" and "terrible."

Some of the dishes that are seen on the table are the famous Filipino delicacy balut, century egg, and pig's blood. However, these foods are well-loved in different parts of Asia.

Kim's online petition calls for "Spill Your Guts" to be removed because of the disturbing way it portrays Asian culture and for James Corden to apologize for his words.

He's also being called to donate money to Asian-American organizations.

