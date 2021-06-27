Travis Scott Receives Praises For Keeping Another Rapper’s Memory Alive With Dior Fashion Collab

Travis Scott isn't only praised for his rapping and songwriting skills, but also his fashion.

Fresh from his Paris Fashion Week debut, the 29-year-old rapper has received praises from late rapper Pop Smoke's relatives after showcasing him on a Dior t-shirt for Travis' Cactus Jack brand.

Pop Smoke's brother, Obasi Jackson, told TMZ that he and his family are grateful for the high-profile fashion collaboration that paid homage to his brother.

Kylie Jenner's boyfriend showed off a white tee with a head image of Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Jackson, with lyrics of his song "Dior" imprinted on the back.

Obasi told the outlet, "It gets me so emotional to think that people care so much about my little brother." "I'm so thankful for everybody and we just want to let y'all know that."

"I'm emotional, it's so much overwhelming to know that there's so much love, and especially from Travis Scott and the same thing for Dior."

He also said that the shirt Travis Scott created was going to be a "big step" in the right direction for Pop Smoke's fans.

Obasi said he now knows what the fans want and could see how they're loving what the "Astroworld" rapper did and are also loving how Dior is keeping Pop Smoke's name going.

Pop Smoke also rapped about the brand and really supported the iconic fashion powerhouse and that he would reportedly talk about leaving the country to check out Paris Fashion Week.

Moving forward, Obasi Jackson told TMZ how he and his family would want to get even more involved in the creative side with potential collaborations.

Pop Smoke was shot and murdered by four masked gunmen in Feb. 2020 in his Hollywood Hills rental pad.

Travis Scott' Cactus Jack Brand

The rapper's brand has entered a partnership with Dior, which is also the title of a popular Pop Smoke song, and Travis Scott revealed it was the first item in the collection.

Rumors started to come up that Travis and the French brand were going to work together as he was previously seen wearing a brown, heavy-duty jacket with a massive Dior logo fused with his Cactus Jack logo.

The entire Spring-Summer 2022 collection by Cactus Jack and Dior were unveiled at last week's Paris Fashion Week.

Cactus Jack x DIOR SS22!🖤 pic.twitter.com/kkxPNglg2v — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) June 25, 2021

