Christina Aguilera Finally Speaks Up: What Britney Spearsz Went Through 'Is Unacceptable for Any Human'

Christina Aguilera is among the list of celebrities accused by Britney Spears' fans for staying silent amid the singer's legal battle against her conservatorship.

More recently, the "Reflection" hitmaker broke her silence and rallied her support to the singer.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Aguilera posted a throwback photo of her and spears along with a caption about her legal battle.

"These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish." Aguilera wrote. (check out the full thread below)

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.



It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

The singer added that it's devastating to be silenced, ignored, and bullied by the people close to her, and she feels that mental and emotional damage should be taken seriously.

Aguilera also spoke out about the conservatorship hindering Spears from conceiving a baby girl; she mentioned that every woman should have the right to their own "reproductive system" and their privacy and happiness.

The "Your Body" hitmaker added that she might not know the whole story about Spears' situation, but she's speaking out from her feelings based on what she heard across the media.

"To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world." the singer concluded.

At the time of this writing, Aguilera's post received 118,000 likes, 27,200 retweets, and thousands of comments from fans commending her for what she did.

READ NOW: Iggy Azalea Too Worried To Speak Out on Britney Spears Conservatorship Drama - Why?

Christina Aguilera and other celebrities accused of staying silent by fans

As we previously reported, a user named @intoxicateknee accused Christina Aguilera of remaining silent amid Spears' legal battle with her conservatorship.

Among the list were Iggy Azalea- who already spoke out- G-Eazy, Will I Am, Madonna, Nicki Minaj, and Christina Aguilera.

Hundreds of fans tagged and called them out on Twitter.

"The silence is deafening. You all claim to stand up for feminism and human rights, yet someone who you all care for has stated she's being abused and you're all silent? It's disgusting." one fan wrote tagging Aguilera.

"Madonna, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Katy Perry etc... the "feminist icons", the "fighters of women's rights". All of them remained silent." another user wrote.

At the time of this writing, the celebrities mentioned above, except for Aguilera and Iggy Azalea, have not publicly addressed Spears' conservatorship drama.

Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera are two of the reigning divas of pop music. They collaborated on VMAs 2003 with Madonna for the iconic performance of her songs.

READ ALSO: Scientology Leader David Miscavige's Dad Dead: Multimillionaire's Status Questioned After Setting Up GoFundMe For Funeral Expenses

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles