Scientology Leader David Miscavige’s Dad Dead: Multimillionaire’s Status Questioned After Setting Up GoFundMe For Funeral Expenses

Scientology leader David Miscavige's dad, Ron, is dead at the age of 85.

Unlike his son, Ron renounced Scientology. He left the church in 2012 and divulged so much disturbing information about the church.

He even wrote an explosive autobiography four years later detailing David Miscavige's ruthless leadership.

Before Ron's death, in a Facebook post by his wife Becky Bigelow, who also left the Church of Scientology at the same time as him, said, "It's been quite the adventure and am blessed for our 31 years together. You've been my rock during rough times."

"You've been my guardian, and, despite everything, you brought me home. Sadly, our time is running out.

Ron Miscavige's death was announced on Monday, and The Underground Bunker's Tony Ortega first reported the news on his website.

His co-author and friend Dan Koon also addressed his death in an emotional letter saying Ron Miscavige's passing "broke his heart," especially when his family was "forced to disconnect from him" after escaping Scientology.

"To that we must give a big FU to David Miscavige," Dan added.

Ron Miscavige's cause of death is cancer.

At the time of his death, the Scientology whistleblower was in contact with only one of his four children, the only one not involved in the church, Ron Jr.

How Much Is David Miscavige's Net Worth?

According to Radar, sources close to Ron revealed that they would be fulfilling his dying wish by ensuring Becky won't drown in bills paying for his funeral despite his son David's multimillionaire status.

David Miscavige's net worth is reportedly between $10 million and $25 million, but he and his dad had a falling out when Ron left the Church of Scientology.

But despite their strained relationship, Ron reportedly once claimed that his son gave him money despite not being a church member.

He said in a 2016 interview that he reached out to David after escaping a Scientology base.

Ron told "20/20," "In that letter, I said, 'Hey, listen, I spent a lot of years in the Sea Org, I couldn't live under those conditions, and I have very little money paid into social security. If you can give me some financial help, I would appreciate it."

At the time, David Miscavige reportedly gave him $100,000 to purchase a house. But Ron wasn't convinced that his son's gesture was in good faith.

Ron Miscavige first thought that maybe it was his son's way of thinking he was old, so he's going to help him out. But on the other hand, he also believed that perhaps it was David's way of keeping him quiet about the secrets of Scientology.

Currently, the GoFundMe page has over $11,050 donations out of his $15,000 goal, with over 195 donors.

Ron Miscavige's Explosive Book

In the end, Ron Miscavige wrote the book "Ruthless" and exposed the Church of Scientology and David Miscavige's alleged abuse of power.

He called the impact his son has over so many people "toxic."

