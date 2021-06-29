Ed Sheeran Ready For Second Daughter with Cherry Seaborn After Joining This Club

Ed Sheeran admitted he would "love" to give his daughter Lyra Antarctica another sibling.

Sheeran's firstborn hasn't even turned a year old yet, but the new father already plans to add more to their little family.

Mirror reports that the "Perfect" singer would be "super grateful" to have more children with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

Ed says he prefers to have more girls, "I would obviously be super grateful to be able to have any more kids, but I think girls are far superior to boys."

During his interview with the "Open House" podcast, Ed shares his recent hobbies, such as drinking and spending time with some of his Dad friends.

"...I think that whenever you become a parent, you enter into this club that all the other parents are in, and everyone understands each other," says the Grammy winner.

On nights out with his "club" members or during date nights with his wife, Ed explains that Lyra would be taken care of by his mother.

Daughter Lyra Evokes "A Rollercoaster of Emotions"

Although Ed Sheeran sees fatherhood as "the best thing that's ever happened" to him, there are still "difficult days" for the new dad.

According to The News, the "Shape of You" singer unironically admits that parenthood has "so many different sides and shapes to it."

"There are difficult days. There are amazing, easy days. It's just a roller coaster of emotions," Sheeran says on the challenges he's faced with dad duties.

The songwriter said he'd changed his working pattern ever since Lyra was born, "I feel like with a kid you need a structured workday. You can't be working until 2 o'clock in the morning."

Of course, the little one gets a special sneak peek into her dad's newer works, even stopping her tears whenever Ed plays her a tune.

"Bad Habits" Singer Ed Sheran Talks About Taylor Swift and BTS

As the artist released his new song "Bad Habits," which came out with a music video a few days ago, he's also been sharing many heavily kept secrets during interviews.

When asked about re-recording his collab track with Taylor Swift, "Everything Has Changed," the red-head singer immediately admits that he's already finished it.

"I've already recorded it. Taylor's got a few surprises in store for you. I'll say that," Sheeran teases.

Speaking of teasing, the Billboard U.K. no. 1 singer has also dropped the bomb about writing a little track for the South Korean band- BTS.

BTS's label record has also confirmed Sheeran's statement, "It is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS' new song."

