What Would Princess Diana Think Of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton? Royal Expert Makes Shocking Claims

Princess Diana's royal biographer shared what the late royal would've thought of her daughters-in-law, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

Andrew Morton, who wrote "Diana: Her True Story" in 1992, revealed to The Mirror about the Duchess of Cambridge, "She would warm to Catherine, her initial shyness on the public stage reminding her so much of her own early trepidation in front of a screaming crowd."

But speaking of the Duchess of Sussex, Morton believes that the late princess would've been mesmerized and intimidated by her.

"She would find the energetic American mesmerizing and intimidating."

Morton also thinks that she and the former "Suits" actress would've bonded well, considering Meghan Markle's force of nature attitude is something Princess Diana would've wanted.

"Diana was desperate to be known for speeches, rather than fashions and took lessons to learn how to deliver talks."

Morton added, "She would have been taken aback on first meeting Meghan, a force of nature able to speak with passion and precision - and all without notes."

And as they get to know each other, Princess Diana would've gotten to know Meghan well and see her vulnerable side, especially a woman who suffered trauma during her first pregnancy, similar to Lady Di's experience with Prince William.

Even Prince Harry believes that his mother would've to love Meghan Markle.

During their 2017 engagement interview, the Duke of Sussex said, "They would be thick as thieves, without question, I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know, so excited for me."

Prince William and Prince Harry will honor their mother, the Princess of Wales's life and legacy, by unveiling a statue of her at Kensington Palace on July 1.

The bronze sculpture will stand in the Sunken Garden, one of Princess Diana's favorite places on the grounds of her former residence. It was first commissioned by the two brothers back in 2017.

The Duke of Sussex flew to the UK from California to attend this momentous event on what would've been their mother's 60th birthday.

Though he and the Duke of Cambridge's relationship are not okay and haven't been okay since Meghan Markle came to the picture, an insider revealed that Prince William is determined that the Princess Diana statue unveiling would not overshadow by the drama surrounding his brother and their rift.

A source told Express, "William is determined that the Sussex drama does not overshadow this important moment of remembrance to his much-missed mother and is keeping that as his focus."

The two princes will be joined by close relatives of the late princess and members of the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and the gardener designer.

