Prince Harry has recently issued an emotional message to the young receivers of the Diana Award as he is about to mark what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday.

The 36-year-old dad of Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana praised the recipients who received the special award for their determination and compassion.

The Duke of Sussex issued the statement just days after flying to the UK ahead of the Diana statue unveiling, where he will be joined by his older brother, Prince William.

Prince Harry, who flew to the UK without his wife Meghan Markle, is isolating at Frogmore Cottage.

He said in a pre-recorded video for the awards ceremony, "I'd like to start by acknowledging and celebrating the incredible young people joining us today."

"And wherever you are right now, I want to thank you for being part of this important moment and for being such a valuable asset to your community."

He added how honored he is to be celebrating the recipients' works and their commitment to making changes, and the vital role they represent in humanitarians.

"There is great need for young leadership and there is no greater time to be a young leader."

"To all the 2021 Diana Award recipients thank you for inspiring us with your brilliance, your determination and your compassion, your actions hold the potential to leave a life changing impact."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry also mentioned his older brother in his speech.

"Later this week, my brother and I are recognising what would have been our mum's 60th birthday, and she would be so proud of you all for living authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others."

The Diana Award is a charity created to reflect the late Princess of Wales' belief that young people have the power to change the world.

It runs anti-bullying and mentoring programs and even recognizes young people's inspiring works.

Royal fans who were able to watch the video lauded the Duke of Sussex's statement.

One person said that the Duke "always finds the right words because he speaks from the heart."

Another Twitter user said, "Go Harry! We support you. You are honoring your mother's legacy. We love!"

Prince Harry and Prince William will be publicly reuniting on Thursday to unveil a commissioned statue of the late Princess of Wales.

They ordered the artwork in 2017, at the time of Princess Diana's 20th death anniversary, to celebrate her life and legacy.

