Kate Middleton Won't Get Pregnant Anymore: No Baby 4 With Prince William Unless This Happens, Expert Says

Kate MIddleton is done with having babies. She's fine with three children and actually has her hands too full these days to even consider having one more, an expert says after a teased "big announcement" led some to speculate that she is pregnant with a fourth child.

The one who called on people to stay tune of a big announcement got so many texts and calls asking if Kate was pregnant that he knew he made a grave mistake.

An expert however, clarified that as of the moment, Kate is no longer entertaining thoughts of having a fourth child so people should quit making baby assumptions whenever announcements are to be made.

Kate Middleton Not Pregnant with Fourth Child

Pod Save the Queen is hosted by Ann Gripper and features Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers. Earlier, Myers told fans to watch for a big announcement from the Kensington Palace.

In hindsight, it is now clear he was talking about Kate's landmark project, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. He was not allowed to talk about back on June 17 because there was a prevailing news embargo in place. However, the fact that he mentioned news from Kensington Palace had people in a frenzy that Kate Middleton must be pregnant.

In their podcast on June 24, Gripper and Myers revealed just how many people thought it was a pregnancy news and discussed why people should no longer, ever made the assumption.

Myers apologised for "setting the cat amongst the pigeons" with his vague statement while Gripper claimed her own husband misconstrued the announcement himself. She said she felt very surprised that this was what people thought the announcement would be when it is clear from her analysis that Kate is already done with having children with Prince William.

Baby 4 Will Likely be An Accident or Afterthought

She did not completely rule out the possibility that one day she might eat her own words though.

"I just think they're done, I just think they've got three, they're not going to have anymore unless they have a little accident or afterthought, where they think 'oh maybe we will go round again," she explained.

An exclusive US Weekly report though back in February has asserted that Kate Middleon WILL have baby number 4, because it is always in her and Prince William's plans. Therefore, fans cannot help but expect her to be pregnant any time soon.

"Having four children was always part of Kate's plan," the source of Us Weekly, said. "She put the idea on hold when [the coronavirus pandemic] hit, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and [Prince George and Princess Charlotte] scheduled to return to school in April. She feels ready to start trying again."

