Alison Greenspan Passed Away At 48, 'A Walk To Remember' Producer Cause of Death, Funeral Updates

The film producer's husband confirms the cause of Alison Greenspan's death as she passed away, Sunday, June 27.

After a long fight with cancer, Alison died in the presence of her family and loved ones, according to the producer's husband- Jason Michaels.

Alison's family will be holding a funeral service on July 2, Friday at 12:30 PM at the Mount Sinai Simi Valley, per sources report.

Greenspan is known for producing "A Walk To Remember," "The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants," "Catwoman," "Monte Carlo," "If I Stay," "The Lucky One," "Ramona and Beezus," and many more great films.

Before her death, the producer branched out towards TV production with her ABC legal drama series "For Life."

Alison Greenspan's Friends and Colleagues Express Their Grief for Death of TV Producer

The film industry is mourning as Alison's death has spread on social media and news outlets.

Famous romance author Nicholas Sparks, who has worked with Greenspan on various book-to-film projects, posted a heartfelt message on his Twitter account.

"We are absolutely heartbroken over the loss of our dear friend & producer Alison Greenspan. She was an amazing woman & this is a terrible loss. We'll miss you, Alison."

Actress Indira Varma also tweeted about the producer saying, "you were a brilliant, fiercely supportive and deliciously funny woman. We were lucky to have you as our producer on #forlife."

Based on this article, the film producer's career focused on adapting best-selling books into films.

She has also worked with authors Michelle Wildgen, Gayle Forman, Beverly Clearly, and Ann Brashares.

Alison Greenspan's 'For Life' Series Hanging On the Line, Cast Expecting Third Season Despite Cancellation

As IMDb TV broadcasts reruns of the series, its cast has been given another chance for another season after ABC's sudden cancellation.

Executive producer Alison Greenspan had just finished filming the second season of "For Life" before her sudden death.

According to Deadline, ABC decided to discontinue the series because of its low ratings, even becoming the broadcasting company's lowest-rated scripted series under the Live and Same Day category.

However, it cannot be denied that "For Life" had been ABC's top drama series among their African American audiences on Hulu, even ranking best in digital viewing on the streaming platform.

After signing a deal for a limited, month-long contracted showing, the series is available on Amazon's free streaming service IMDb TV.

If the ratings improve within the extended running time, Sony TV could pick up "For Life" for another third season.

