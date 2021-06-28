Pete McGarry Dead At 71, Gogglebox Star’s Cause Of Death COVID-Related? [DETAILS]

Gogglebox star Pete McGarry has reportedly died at the age of 71.

The TV star was said to be surrounded by his wife and family as he took his last breath.

The Official Twitter account of the TV Show shared a statement on behalf of the family for the fans.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Pete McGarry passed away at the age of 71 this weekend with his family by his side after a short illness."

"Pete will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast, and crew. Our thoughts are with Linda, their children, and grandchildren."

This article reported that McGarry got his recognition from the public on C4's Gogglebox with his wife Linda and their son George Gilbey back in 2013.

By 2016, they also returned to the show and became fan favorites ever since.

C4 Gogglebox Official Twitter Leaves Statement For Fans From McGarry's Family

"The family has asked for privacy at this sad time."

The family statement also mentioned his death was not Covid-related.

Following the news of Pete's passing, many Gogglebox fans took to social media to pay tribute.

One fan posted a photo of the last time they had seen Pete and spoke about how amazing the star was.

Another also recalled how Pete was such a great person ever since he joined Gogglebox.

Pete McGarry And Wife Linda Throughout The Years

According to Daily Mail UK, Pete and his wife had previously spoken about the children they had fostered over the years, saying that it is what they 'loved' doing.

Linda, in an interview from 2016, "It's enhanced our lives so much. It's very rewarding. I've just loved doing it."

The first child that the couple fostered were then 11-year-old called Chris, whom they adopted later on.

She explained that Chris was now running a car site, and they were 'so proud' despite 'going through hell' with him.

"Since 2000, Pete and Linda have fostered over 100 children, and he is a beloved father, husband, and grandfather."

Linda confirmed she had no plans to stop fostering, explaining, 'We won't stop. While we're in our house, it would be a waste not to because we've got room. It's not a hard job, it's our way of life. We'll do it for as long as we can.'

