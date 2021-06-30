Bill Cosby Now Free? This Is Why Sexual Assault Conviction is Overturned After Actor Served 2 Years Jail Time

Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction has been thrown out, in a surprising turn of events. The actor, known for his family-oriented shows, was charged with the crime since 2015.

While many thought he would stay so much longer in prison, the Pennsylvania's highest court overturned the comedian's sex assault conviction on Wednesday. This means he is set to be released soon.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said that they found an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented Cosby from being charged in the case.

The Supreme Court's opinion also disagreed with the trial court judge's decision to allow the prosecutors to call five other accusers apart from Andrea Constand, the Temple University employee whose accusations served as the main basis of the criminal case.

The Supreme Court raised issues with the fact that originally, the trial judge had allowed just one other accuser to testify at Cosby's first trial and then after the jury has attained a deadlock, the judge called on five other accusers to testify at Cosby's retrial.

ALSO READ: Stuart Damon Dead: Cause of Death of Long-Time 'General Hospital' Actor Heartbreaking

For this high court, such a testimony tainted the trial. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court refuses to consider the fact that the the lower appeals court has just done what it could to show a pattern of behavior on Bill Cosby's part.

The actor has already been in the state prison SCI Phoenix for two years now. The actor refused to acknolwedge any remorse over an alleged 2004 encounter and opted instead to vow that he would serve his 10-year sentence in full.

It can be remembered that Bill Cosby, a household name that most associated as the beloved "America's Dad," was charged in 2015 when a prosecutor armed with new evidence arrested him days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.

In a 2019 interview, he put it out there that he is not sorry at all.When I come up for parole, they're not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don't care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren't there. They don't know," Cosby said in a series of phone calls while serving his sentence in prison.

The actor continued to insist that he was set up. He was consistent in claiming that his trial was botched.

"My people are going to view me and say, 'That boy looks good. That boy is strong.' ... This is political. I can see the whole thing," Cosby added. "I am a privileged man in prison."

ALSO READ: Colin Farrell Looks Relaxed While Waiting for Life-Changing Court Decision

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles