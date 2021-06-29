Stuart Damon Dead: Cause of Death of Long-Time 'General Hospital' Actor Heartbreaking

Long-time "General Hospital" actor Alan Quartermaine died. He was 84.

Stuart Damon played as General Hospital's steadfast Chief of Staff Alan Quartermaine since May 1977 and took on this role as a series regular until his character's death in February 2007, naturally has become a familiar face and a household name, given how long the show was.

He even continued to appear sporadically as Alan's ghost until December 2008.

Damon returned for a dream sequence in 2011. In 2013, fans were elated when he made another appearance to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary. It was however, truly his final appearance.

The actor was recognized for his performance. He secured an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in 1999 for his portrayal.

ALSO READ: Colin Farrell Looks Relaxed While Waiting for Life-Changing Court Decision

Cause of Death of "General Hospital" Actor Heartbreaking

The actor, suffered from renal failure for years. It was confirmed to be the cause of his death as well. But he certainly left a legacy because of his "General Hospital" role.

"I was thinking 'General Hospital' might be a 13-week gig, and 31 years later, I was still there," he once said about his remarkably lengthy stint with the show.

He also shared how he worked hard to make the role come alive on television. The doctor he played was quite an extraordinary one who had several ethical lapses, even trying to kill his wife several times.

"What I tried to do as an actor is I tried to make the character as complete as possible," Stuart once said. "I wanted to make sure that this character had an edge, that he wasn't Mr. Good Guy or Mr. Bad Guy - he wasn't back or white, he was gray. I wanted to make him someone you didn't mess with," the actor once explained.

But his career was not limited to just "General Hospital." His career spanned almost 50 years, and it was quite colorful.

He is known not just in television, but also in film and Broadway. He had several starring roles. He acted opposite Lesley Anne Warren in the 1965 television production of Rogers' and Hammerstein's Cinderella as the Prince.

Stuart can also be remembered for his role as Eddie Yaeger in the original Broadway musical "Do I Hear a Waltz." The play was produced by Richard Rodgers and Stephen Sondheim.

ALSO READ: Saving Allison Mack: Mom Begs Judge To Reconsider Sentencing Daughter to 17 Years in Prison

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles