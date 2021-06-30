Jenner Lopez and Ben Affleck have romantically reunited for the second time in their lives after more than 15 years of being apart.

Many believed that they might be destined for each other. The pair dated, got engaged, and married other people in the last few years.

But they seemed to find a way to get back in each other's arms.

Others suspect that the reason for JLo's split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez was because of her "returning feelings" for Ben.

Since April, JLo and Ben have been spotted numerous times with a steady stream of public displays of affection, making people wonder if they got back together.

It only in mid-June when the pair were spotted kissing in public, seemingly confirming their romantic reunion.

However, a photographer, journalist, and socialite named Selma Fonseca thinks that the "Maid In Manhattan" star is only using the "Batman v. Superman" actor to make another ex jealous - and it's not A-Rod.

Selma thinks Jennifer Lopez never got over her romance with P. Diddy, also known as Sean Love Combs.

Is Jennifer Lopez Still In Love With Diddy?



She shared a story of how JLo and Ben went to "paparazzi-infested Nobu Malibu," where they publicly made out, and Selma thinks "it's all an attempt to get Diddy's attention."

"She never got over Diddy. She wanted to get married and have a family with him."

She also claimed that he didn't want to tie the knot just yet at the time of their relationship.

"I think JLo set out to show him that she didn't need him and that meant she could never be alone."

It comes after the rap mogul recently raising eyebrows for posting a photo on Instagram of him and JLo from the time they were dating.

Immediately, fans started to speculate that the dad-of-six, who dated the "Hit On The Floor" hitmaker from 1999 until 2001, did it just to tease Ben Affleck and drop a flirty message to JLo.

Selma showed The Sun pictures of how JLo and Diddy posed affectionately and compared them to images with two men she married after their break up, Chris Judd and Marc Anthony.

The photographer could also get a shot of JLo getting steamy with her toy boy Casper Smart, who became her boyfriend after divorcing Marc Anthony. She was also there when Casper ran his hand suggestively down the singer-actress bare back at the 2013 Golden Globes afterparty.

Selma claimed, "Diddy was a guest at the same party, I noticed JLo and Casper sitting on a couch, he was caressing her back while Diddy was standing not too far from them."

The men after Diddy were also "cheaters or were men she could control," and the reason those relationships didn't last was that "they weren't hot enough for a woman like her," she added.

But when it comes to who may be the best man for Jennifer Lopez, Selma said, "I think with Diddy is when she had the most fun and chemistry."

