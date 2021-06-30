Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Has Concerns About Conservatorship Ending Without Exit Evaluation

Kevin Federline is all for his ex-wife Britney Spears to end her controversial conservatorship.

However, he has concerns about the idea of giving Britney complete control of her life without any "expert evaluation."

Last week, Britney Spears poured all her heart out to Judge Brenda Penny about wanting to end her conservatorship - about feeling depressed, angry, and no control over her life in the last 13 years.

With her petition, the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker also wishes not to be subject to another psychiatric evaluation.

"I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," Britney told the judge.

However, divorce lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan believes that Kevin Federline's concerns about his ex-wife not being evaluated before terminating the conservatorship are likely due to the decisions previously made about Britney's medical care.

He told Page Six, "I know she had revealed in the statement she made that she had been put on lithium, and I think, as you can imagine, lithium is regarded as a very powerful psychotropic medication."

Mark added, hopeful, that perhaps the medical professional that prescribed lithium believed that there was some condition or basis that it seemed like an appropriate medical protocol.

But with Kevin Federline's concern, the divorce expert said, "If the conservatorship were to end and even more so to be terminated without an exit evaluation, I'm sure that Kevin would at least want to know what the conditions were that gave rise to her being prescribed that, and Kevin would probably have to engender some dialogue along those lines at some point in time if that were to occur."

Keven Federline is all for Britney Spears' health and happiness, especially for the benefit of their kids Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14.

But since he's already an ex-husband, Kevin Federline has little to no inside information about what's going on inside the "Toxic" hitmaker's conservatorship.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were married from 2004 until 2007.

Britney Spears' Conservatorship Hearing

Last week, the award-winning performer broke her silence about the conservatorship, allowing her dad, Jamie Spears, to complete control of her personal life and assets.

Britney Spears currently has an estimated net worth of $60 million.

During the bombshell hearing last week, the "Lucky" singer wants to marry and have a child with her current boyfriend, Sam Asghari. However, her conservatorship will not allow it.

Britney Spears claimed that she has an IUD in her body that will not allow her to have a baby, that her conservators don't let her go to the doctor to take it out.

"I feel ganged up on. I feel bullied. And I feel left out and alone."

