Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Will Remain As Her Conservator, Pop Star’s Lawyer Partly To Blame

A judge on the Britney Spears conservatorship case has reportedly denied her request to oust her dad Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate.

The explosive court decision comes after last week's shocking testimony where the 39-year-old singer claimed the conservatorship was abusive and planned to sue her entire family.

But according to reports, the judge denied the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker's request to terminate her father's involvement in the conservatorship.

The decision was made on Wednesday, and per the outlet, the judge ruled that Jamie will continue to be co-conservator "at least for now."

Britney's lawyer, Sam Ingham, initially wanted Jamie entirely replaced by a third-party company, Bessemer Trust, that would become the sole conservator of her estate.

That first filing for Jamie Spears' removal from the conservatorship was reported to be back in November.

Then the lawyer has reportedly "just let things sit for months" after being supposed to file specific papers for Bessemer Trust's new role to take effect.

But it was only just recently when Ingham filed the legal documents that would make Bessemer the co-conservator.

The judge finally approved that but also said Jamie Spears would stay as co-conservator. The judge also echoed Britney's team's request to suspend Jamie was denied.

It's worth noting that the judge signed this newest order, keeping Britney's dad in his role as co-conservator, after the "Toxic" singer's testimony last week.

Britney Spears wants her dad out of her conservatorship entirely, so it's only a matter of time that her lawyer will once again file a motion to remove him.

News of Bessemer only being granted as co-conservator now came as a shock to many, as everybody already believed they have been acting as co-conservator of Britney Spears' estate for months.

But that isn't the case. Bessemer Trust is still not a co-conservator because certain documents must be submitted before the judge's order will take effect.

So, for now, Jamie Spears is and will continue to be the sole conservator of his daughter's estate.

Britney Spears Dad Shifts Blame To Jodi Montgomery

Following Britney Spears' explosive testimony, Jamie has filed legal papers and is shifting the blame.

Attorney for the famous father filed new documents to the LA Superior Court regarding the conservatorship of Britney, stating that he is concerned about her treatment.

He is saying that he's not responsible and seems to blame others, specifically on Britney Spears' temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, and lawyer Sam Ingham.

Jamie wants an investigation into "those claims," per the documents obtained by Variety.

But in Britney's testimony, she claims she isn't happy with her conservatorship, meaning she isn't satisfied with Jodi.

In the documents, it said, "Based on her statements to the court, Mr. Spears is concerned that the petition to appoint Jodi Montgomery filed by Ms. Spears' court-appointed counsel Samuel D. Ingham III does not reflect her wishes."

"Ms. Spears told the court on June 23 that she is opposed to being under a conservatorship and revealed her ongoing disputes with Ms. Montgomery about her medical treatment and other personal care issues."

