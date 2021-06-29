Kanye West Takes Next Steps After Sanction Threats For Wearing Jesus Mask During Deposition

Kanye West made headlines for allegedly wearing a Jesus mask and storming out of a court-ordered virtual deposition a few weeks ago.

Lawyers for MyChannel, who is suing West for allegedly stealing technology, have threatened to have the Grammy-winning artist sanctioned for not cooperating during their first meeting.

But now, it seems like the dad-of-four is ready to cooperate, as Radar Online reported that the former Mr. Kim Kardashian is willing to sit down for another round of questioning under oath.

Court documents also obtained by the outlet informed the court that MyChannel would be dropping their request for sanctions against the "Jesus is King" rapper. They previously asked the court for Kanye West to pay them $62,725 for wasting their time in those ten minutes of deposition.

The tech company was angry and rushed to court to inform the judge and even filed a motion demanding the "Power" rapper to be ordered to sit for a second deposition.

Their filing stated several details about Kanye's antics that happened during the first deposition.

However, both parties may have worked out a private deal after the rapper has promised to work out the dates for the second deposition.

What Happened During Kanye West's First Deposition?

During the first deposition, MyChannel's legal team claimed that Kanye refused to answer basic questions, hurled profanities in the entire ten-minute session, called a while lawyer "boy" several times, and asked if another "older white gentleman" was "f-----g stupid" numerous times.

The 40-year-old rapper also reportedly told one lawyer that he wasn't in the deposition to swear to tell the truth, with the lawyer claiming Kanye "was in a move of his creation."

Another bombshell claims the tech company's legal team said about the billionaire was when he said the lawyers are "so lucky to be deposing the richest Black man in America and a Black Trump supporter."

MyChannel's lawyers also said that Kanye West also covered his face with a mask that had Jesus Christ on it and then stormed off.

Kanye West's Lawyers Want to Sanction MyChannel

Kanye West's team immediately filed for an emergency motion asking for the filing to be sealed. However, the "All of The Lights" rapper's antics still became public.

So they accused MyChannel's lawyers of violating the protective order put in place and claims they are sanctioned for it. They want the tech company to pay $14,000 for the leak.

Additionally, Kanye's attorney also said that the motion had infuriated him because they already agreed that the first deposition was unproductive.

In the end, all requests to sanction each party were dropped as they move on to have a second deposition.

